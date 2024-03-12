2024 Inter Milan better than 2010 treble-winning side, says former defender Marco Materazzi

MILAN – Inter Milan have yet to win the Italian Serie A since Simone Inzaghi was appointed coach in 2021, and lost last season’s Champions League final 1-0 to Manchester City.

So to compare them to the treble-winning team under Jose Mourinho in 2010 could be a bit of a stretch, but former Inter defender Marco Materazzi seems to think that the current side can play “even better”.

The reason being that he sees a massive change this season – the togetherness when playing as a team.

Inzaghi has steered his team to an unassailable position in the league standings – with just one defeat in 28 games and a comfortable 16-point lead over rivals AC Milan, Inter are all but assured of winning the Serie A this campaign.

They also beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home in the Champions League last-16, first leg in February thanks to a late Marko Arnautovic goal, while denying their Spanish opponents a single shot on target.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of the second leg in Madrid on March 13, the 50-year-old Materazzi, who played in that 2010 side, said: “Inter have become a machine... they can face anyone without fear.

“The players and Inzaghi found the key, and the great thing is that they found it... together.”

The Italian emphasised that he sees unity within the squad, who reminded him of the camaraderie among the players in Mourinho’s team, adding: “They’ve become a family, because everyone is happy for a single goal.

“I’d say that they play even better than us... credit must be given to Inzaghi who understood how not to waste talent. All it takes is making strong players feel good together to get results.”

Inter will indeed face Atletico without fear, as they have not lost a single game since their Italian Cup defeat by Bologna on Dec 21 – a run of 15 matches.

The have also scored 21 goals in their last eight games in all competitions in February and March, keeping six clean sheets along the way.

But Inzaghi, who has won two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups with Inter, clearly wants more.

“The first leg leaves us with positive feelings, it was an extraordinary performance from the lads against great opponents,” he told Uefa.com.

“Our only regret was that the winning margin wasn’t greater because it will be an intense match in Madrid.

“So far this season, we have done very well, but the lads have to keep going.”

Atletico, led by their long-term coach Diego Simeone, head into the match on the back of a bad run of form.