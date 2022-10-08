2022 World Cup the last for Messi

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina captain Lionel Messi said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will "surely" be the last of his career.

"It's my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn't do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope," the 35-year-old told ESPN Argentina.

Messi, who is set to appear in his fifth World Cup, made his international debut in 2005 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina and is the country's all-time record scorer with 90 goals.

With the Nov 20-Dec 18 showpiece likely to be his last major international tournament, the Paris Saint-Germain star is looking forward to it.

"There is anxiety, nerves about the World Cup," he said. "We can't wait for it to start."

Messi's first three World Cup campaigns all ended in defeats by Germany. In his first World Cup in 2006, Argentina were knocked out on penalties by the hosts in the quarter-finals in Berlin.

At South Africa 2010, a side coached by Diego Maradona also reached the last eight, where they were thrashed 4-0 by the Germans. In Brazil four years later, Messi led Argentina to the final where they lost 1-0 to Joachim Low's men in extra time.

In 2018, Argentina suffered a last-16 exit after losing 4-3 to eventual winners France in Russia. But the current side, coached by Lionel Scaloni, are unbeaten in 35 games and could be one of the pre-tournament favourites for Qatar.

"We have reached a good moment, with a very well-equipped and very strong group, but anything can happen," said Messi, adding that two-time world champions Argentina are always among the favourites, but "there are other teams above us".

Argentina, last winners in 1986, are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

AFP