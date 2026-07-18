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2010 winning coach del Bosque tells Spain not to underestimate 'nuisance' Argentina

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FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Spain Training - Stadium Municipal, Toulouse, France - 12/6/16 - Spain's coach Vicente Del Bosque during a training session. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Spain Training - Stadium Municipal, Toulouse, France - 12/6/16 - Spain's coach Vicente Del Bosque during a training session. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

July 18 - Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has warned the national team not to underestimate Argentina ahead of the World Cup final, describing their opponents as a "real nuisance" and urging Spain to remain cautious.

• Del Bosque led Spain to World Cup victory in 2010, when they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in South Africa.

• "Argentina are a tough team to play against—a real nuisance, if I may use the word—and they know exactly what they need to do," del Bosque told the El Pais newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

• Del Bosque pointed to Argentina's comeback victory over England as evidence of their quality.

• "I see the final as favouring Spain, but they need to be wary of the Argentines, given how difficult they are to face and their experience," he said.

• The 75-year-old also praised Spain's performances at the tournament and backed them to lift the trophy.

• "In the matches we have watched, the game was played exactly on the national team's terms; they dominated the situation and demonstrated both assurance and confidence," he added.

• The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.