'1st half worst of my time as coach'

ZARAGOZA - It is a problem that has haunted Spain for years.

Different managers have experimented with different strike partnerships, but La Roja have not been able to identify a reliable forward line on the same level as Fernando Torres and David Villa, who fired the country to the 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles and the 2010 World Cup.

At Euro 2020, coach Luis Enrique used Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno to little effect, with the pair heavily criticised as Spain were eliminated in the semi-finals.

With the former Barcelona boss still searching for his best pairing up front less than two months before the Qatar World Cup starts, he opted on Saturday to field a new front trio of Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio and Pablo Sarabia.

However, it backfired as Spain slumped to a 2-1 Nations League defeat by Switzerland that saw the hosts knocked off the top of Group A2 by Portugal, who thrashed the Czech Republic 4-0 with goals by Diogo Dalot (two), Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

In what was an insipid display, Enrique's men did not muster a single shot on target until Jordi Alba's 55th-minute equaliser at La Romareda on Saturday.

Switzerland took the lead when Manchester City summer signing Manuel Akanji got the better of Cesar Azpilicueta in the air at a corner and nodded past Unai Simon in the 21st minute.

Spain were anaemic in attack and asleep at the back when it mattered most, and loud groans of frustrations could be heard from the La Romareda crowd, who were not expecting such a poor performance in what was the first national team outing in Zaragoza since 2003.

Defending set-plays was a serious issue for Enrique's side at Euro 2020 and it clearly remains one as the World Cup approaches.

In the 58th minute, they defended another corner poorly and Akanji's flick-on was nudged over the line by Breel Embolo to restore the Swiss lead for good.

A frustrated Enrique then replaced his entire forward line, with debutant Borja Iglesias earning his first international cap at 29, while Nico Williams made his Spain debut, a day after his older brother Inaki won his first cap for Ghana.

The hosts threatened more but the visitors managed to hold out, leading Enrique to rant about how his side were never at the races.

"Losing is always something that hurts. It has been a pity, but we must value Switzerland, who from the beginning caused us many difficulties," he said.

"In the first half, it was the worst of my time as coach, we badly defended the corner of their second goal. In the second half, we improved. We tried until the end. The key game is Portugal. We will go to Braga (on Tuesday) to win."

This was Spain's first defeat in the group in five games, and one which exposed their weaknesses up front and in defence.

After Portugal, they have only one more friendly against Jordan to get things right, before their World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov 23, so Enrique is hoping for a morale-boosting win over their Iberian rivals.

"Obviously it's better to go to Qatar on a winning streak, but I have full confidence in the team.

"I have seen many players in the first half who have been more imprecise than ever, but the opponents are good, they know how they play," he said.

"But everything doesn't always go well. When you don't have a good day, this happens.

"A victory against Portugal would be the perfect way to reach the World Cup. We have drawn three times with them and now we will go there to win."

AFP