1.8m Qatar World Cup tickets snapped up

DOHA • Organisers have already sold 1.8 million tickets for this year's World Cup in Qatar, Fifa said yesterday ahead of the next round of ticket sales that opens on July 5.

There is a special category of tickets available only to residents of host nation Qatar and the home fans have bought the largest number of tickets.

Aside from the emirate, the top ticket-holder countries include Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, Fifa said.

World football's governing body expects to offer a total of three million match tickets during the 28-day tournament, which kicks off on Nov 21, a spokesman said.

The next round of sales will remain open until Aug 16 and tickets will be confirmed on payment, on a first-come, first-served basis. The most recent phase of ticket sales, a random selection draw, closed at the end of April.

To accommodate the massive influx of fans, hotel operator Accor is recruiting 12,000 temporary overseas employees to operate 65,000 empty rooms in apartments and homes in Qatar as temporary fan housing, its chairman and chief executive officer Sebastien Bazin told Reuters.

The Gulf kingdom is working to avoid an accommodation shortage during the 32-team event - it has fewer than 30,000 hotel rooms and most have already been block-booked by Fifa - and has hired Accor, Europe's largest hotel operator, to manage the temporary operation to boost capacity.

"65,000 rooms is like opening 600 hotels, so we committed to hire enough people to serve it," Bazin said, adding that a drive was under way in Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and South America to recruit housekeepers, front-desk staff, logistics experts and others.

"All that is going to be dismantled at the end of December," he said.

Accor will be shipping 500 containers from China, filled with furnishings, from sofas to silverware, and re-deploy its fleet of trucks, buses and cars from Mecca, Saudi Arabia to overcome an expected shortage of available vehicles in Qatar.

It has also sourced a local company to launder the 150 tonnes of dirty linen the operation will generate each day.

Qatar's official World Cup accommodation website has received around 25,000 bookings, and will offer more than 100,000 rooms, said Omar Al Jaber, executive director of accommodation for tournament organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, on Tuesday.

"We will be under pressure until the first match has started. This is normal and we are ready," he said.

Four thousand rooms on two cruise ships moored at Doha Port, 1,000 Bedouin-style desert tents and rooms in pre-fabricated fan village cabins are also being prepared.

Qatar hopes to attract 1.2 million visitors, nearly half of its population, during the 64-game competition.

