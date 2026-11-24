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Absyar Hendra Irwan Kurniawan (centre, holding ball) and other youngsters listening to instructions from coach and former player Othman Abdullah on the first day of the BH-Singa Legends Football Camp on Nov 24.

SINGAPORE – Wearing a slightly oversized red jersey, bespectacled 11-year-old Absyar Hendra Irwan Kurniawan dribbled the ball before firing a powerful shot towards goal.

Although the weather was scorching hot on the morning of Nov 24 at Our Tampines Hub (OTH), it did not dampen his spirit to open his ears and eyes to gain knowledge from several Singapore football legends.

Absyar was among 140 children who are participating in the two-day Berita Harian (BH)-Singa Legends Football Camp ending on Nov 25.

Open to children aged between seven and 13, it offers them the opportunity to learn football skills first-hand from a line-up of Singapore legends.

Among the former national players involved were Fandi Ahmad, Abbas Saad, Samad Allapitchay, Abdullah Noor, Noor Ali, Nazri Nasir, Rafi Ali and Baihakki Khaizan, who shared their experiences and guided the participants throughout the camp.

The collaboration is part of BH’s efforts to reach out to the community through activities that benefit, especially the younger generation, in conjunction with the BH70 celebration with the theme Our Story on July 1, 2027.

Speaking at the launch of the camp, BH editor Nazry Mokhtar said that celebrating seven decades was a golden opportunity for the newspaper to contribute back to society, while also nurturing a talented generation of successors.

In addition to this, proceeds from the camp will be channelled to the BH-AMP Scholarship Fund.

“Today’s event also carries its own meaning because the proceeds will be channelled to a charitable effort, namely the BH-AMP Scholarship, to help students from low-income families who are majoring in media, communications and Malay studies.

“Therefore, while polishing young talent on the football field, we are also serving the wider community,” he said.

The camp was also attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education David Neo; SPH Media managing director Kuek Yu Chuang; AMP Singapore executive director Mohksin Rashid; and Singa Legends chairman Farehan Hussein.

In addition, 45 places are reserved for needy children, including those from Jamiyah, Pertapis, Darul Ihsan, and the North East Community Development Council.

Farehan also emphasised that BH and Singa Legends have the same mission, which is to contribute back to society.

So when the opportunity arose for both parties to collaborate, he did not hesitate to expand the initiative, following the success of the first Singa Legends camp in September at Sembawang Primary School, which attracted 70 participants in just three hours.

Speaking in front of parents and children at OTH, Farehan said: “Your children all have dreams. You all have dreams too. Therefore, it is very important that we open up space and opportunities through sports for all of you.”

Apart from training for the children, the camp also included a special football forum for parents.

On the first day of the forum, it was conducted by BH journalist Khairul Akmal Ali, with Farehan as moderator, while the panellists included Fandi, Abbas, Samad and Nazri.

In the session, they recalled Singapore’s experiences and glory days in the Malaysia Cup competition in the 1980s to 1990s, besides sharing advice to parents in their efforts to polish future talent.

Among the things emphasised were the importance of discipline, sacrifice and the need to prioritise education along with an interest in football.

On the second day, the forum will be led by the national team’s head of physiotherapy, Nurhafizah Abu Sujad.

Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad speaking at a forum on the first day of the camp with fellow panellists including Abbas Saad (left) and Samad Allapitchay. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Several national football legends BH met also described the camp as a meaningful platform for instilling interest and sharing real experiences on the field with young players.

For Fandi, organising such clinics is very important to hone young talent, but he advises parents and participants to always prioritise education for a secure future. He said that during the camp, he spotted several players who had the potential to go further in football.

“I noticed there were five or six players who showed great skills and high determination at the training station earlier.

“However, I hope they focus on schooling first before slowly moving up to the club level or Singapore’s youth squad, and most importantly, don’t give up easily,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abbas, who arrived in Singapore from Australia, said such a programme has the potential to unearth new gems for the country, while Samad hoped that more such events would be organised in the future.

The two also expressed their appreciation to BH for opening the door to co-organising the camp and expanding it.

“Parents should be commended for bringing their children and showing a high commitment to remain involved.

“Perhaps at first glance it’s just an ordinary camp open to anyone, but from here we have the opportunity to unearth new stars, and hopefully even more, who can repeat the success of Singapore’s legendary line-up,” said Abbas, expressing his hope that such camps can be expanded to all parts of Singapore.

Many parents arrived early to give their children the opportunity to learn from the former stars.

For one parent, who wanted to be known only as Farhan, 39, such camps provide exposure to valuable technical skills for his son.

Participants at the Berita Harian and Singa Legends football camp at Our Tampines Hub. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

“Considering that the Singa Legends team has performed on the international stage and at the highest level, this camp is a valuable experience for the children to get to know and learn from the best players,” said the civil servant , who took his 10-year-old son Ihsan to the camp.

This view was also shared by Kelvin Ong, 48, who drove all the way from Clementi with 10-year-old Kaelen Ong to learn from the local legends and support his son’s dream of wearing the national jersey one day.

Meanwhile, two good friends, Ameliah Basir, 42, and Siti Hawa Ahmad Salleh, 41, mothers of Alif Azfar Nur Azmy and Absyar respectively, described the camp as the best way to fill their 11-year-old sons’ school holidays – while exposing them to a different training environment.

“My son’s position is goalkeeper, so this camp allows him to build self-confidence and meet former national goalkeepers such as Zaiful Nizam and Rezal Hassan,” said Ameliah, a mother of three.

Her son Alif described the opportunity to train under the guidance of national legends as very meaningful, because figures like Fandi and Abbas were his source of inspiration to play football through the stories his father shared.

Hawa added: “The opportunity to train with a legendary team like this is difficult to get anywhere else. It can also teach my son to be more open and work together as a team with new friends.”

One of Hawa’s four children, Absyar, said before the event that he could not wait to meet Fandi and wanted to learn from him so that he could be like him.

When asked what he hope to take home after the camp, Absyar, who plays on the right wing, said: “After this, I aim to be a more disciplined player and always respect others. ” BERITA HARIAN