10 years on, Lukaku breaks Stamford Bridge duck

LONDON • Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored at Stamford Bridge for the first time as his double sealed a 3-0 English Premier League win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

After scoring on his second debut for the Blues in the win at Arsenal, the Belgium striker made it three goals in as many games with a pair of predatory strikes.

Lukaku, who previously played for Chelsea from 2011 to 2014 without scoring, moved from Inter Milan for a club-record £98 million (S$182 million) fee last month.

The 28-year-old had never netted in front of the home support before, but he ended that drought in the first half to the delight of the 40,000-capacity crowd.

Mateo Kovacic netted Chelsea's second goal and Lukaku struck again in the final moments, as the European champions made it three wins from four league games.

Thomas Tuchel's side are second in the Premier League, behind leaders Manchester United only on goals scored and Chelsea are just the second club, after the Red Devils (690), to win 600 Premier League games.

Saul Niguez made his Chelsea debut after his deadline-day loan move from Atletico Madrid as the German made six changes from the 1-1 draw at Liverpool before the international break.

They did not have to wait long to open the scoring as Lukaku struck in the 15th minute. Kovacic played a superb through ball and the burly ace turned inside United loanee Axel Tuanzebe before drilling a fine low finish past Jed Steer.

Ten years after he first played there, the former United and Everton star had his maiden Stamford Bridge goal in his 15th appearance for all his clubs at the stadium.

But Saul looked out of his depth in his first taste of top-flight football and with Villa pushing - they had 18 shots, six were on target - Tuchel responded by ending his underwhelming debut after just 45 minutes, with the Spain midfielder replaced by Jorginho.

"I had the feeling that he struggled. There were some big mistakes and he struggled with the intensity. You could see he isn't fully adapted. It's completely my responsibility," the Blues boss said.

Chelsea were back in control within four minutes of the restart thanks to a blunder from Tyrone Mings, whose under-hit back pass led to Kovacic's first league goal since 2019.

That put the hosts on cruise control as they conserved energy and Lukaku rounded off a memorable personal evening deep into stoppage time when he lashed past Steer from just inside the area.

Praising his impact, Tuchel said: "He's full of confidence and fully aware what he wants to do. He is absolutely confident of scoring, so he's helped us a lot."

On Chelsea not being at their best, he added: "It was absolutely not a comfortable evening. They (Villa) caused us a lot of problems, particularly in the first half.

"It was a super dangerous game for teams who have so many players out on international duty. It was a strange feeling before the match. I hoped the first goal could give us some more confidence, but it didn't."

