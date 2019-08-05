1 Man City win on penalties

Just like last season when Liverpool chased Manchester City all the way to the final day of the English Premier League season before losing by a point, their rivalry looks to be as intense this season based on yesterday's Community Shield clash. Joel Matip's equaliser for the Reds after Raheem Sterling gave City an early lead took the game to extra time, with the champions just edging it 5-4, thanks to Gini Wijnaldum's opening miss.

The Government is closely monitoring developments as Singapore's economic growth slows, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, adding it is ready to support Singaporeans should conditions worsen. The Republic has to adopt a targeted and long-term perspective in its strategies, he said.

Peaceful rallies once again escalated into clashes between the police and protesters at several locations across Hong Kong yesterday, attracting condemnation from the government as it warned against a planned general strike today. Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters at several locations.

A decision by Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan government to scrap a requirement for the controversial Lynas rare earth plant to ship back its radioactive waste, as a condition to renew its operating licence, has attracted condemnation from the alliance's own lawmakers, as well as the opposition.

5 Khan urges US to intervene

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on US President Donald Trump to intervene in a dispute with India over Kashmir. Mr Khan's appeal came as tensions soared over the deployment of additional Indian troops in the region.

Recent Russian incursions into South Korean airspace during joint Russia-China air patrols reflect the country's rising military ambitions in Asia, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

7 Issue of basic needs raised

The latest Household Expenditure Survey carried out in 2017 and last year showed 75 per cent of households in one-and two-room flats do not own air-conditioning systems - down from the 86 per cent in the 2012/2013 survey. As living standards improve for the lower-income group, there are concerns about income inequality and whether or not such things - once considered luxuries - are now basic essentials.

8 Flats for unwed parents

Since 2014, 28 single unwed parents were allowed to apply for a subsidised two-room HDB flexi flat. This is about one-quarter of the 121 who had appealed, as activists and MPs press harder for the HDB to relax its rules.

9 Focus on corporate income

The corporate earnings season will continue to hog the limelight this week, with data releases in the periphery. Most Straits Times Index components have already reported earnings for the April-June period. This week will see four more companies post earnings, starting with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

10 Free taste of premium rum

Leading rum producer Bacardi wants to change the perception of rum as a party drink in a punch bowl, with the release of its premium portfolio of aged rums. The Bacardi premium portfolio is now available as a complimentary tasting flight of three rums at 10 bars until Aug 22.

VIDEO

They call S'pore home

China-born Ou Ningfei, Indian national Mark Sathyan and Israel-born Ori Sasson are immigrants who have made Singapore their home. They share their experiences and challenges integrating into society here. http://str.sg/immigrants

VIDEO

His path to success

Mr Patrick Chee once called the police to arrest his brother. Today, the former policeman, who once worked as a bodyguard to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, owns a platform that helps home owners sell their HDB flats for a flat fee. http://str.sg/patrickchee