1 Coach upbeat for match

Four training sessions are not enough for Singapore's new national football coach Tatsuma Yoshida to fully impart his concepts. But the Japanese is not worried ahead of tonight's friendly against the Solomon Islands, as he finds the team motivated and hard-working.

Singapore and Australia are exploring collaboration in new areas such as cyber security, food security and the digital economy, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who met his counterpart, Mr Scott Morrison, yesterday.

3 Key challenges for future

Mitigating climate change and ensuring economic growth are two challenges that must be managed well or they could unravel the world's progress over the past few decades, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. He urged countries to deepen cooperation and develop new leaders to further sustainability.

The contest to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May is in full swing after she formally resigned yesterday. No fewer than 11 leadership candidates are standing, and others are expected to join them. However, none appears able to outline a viable strategy to resolve the Brexit debate.

5 Sydney to review drink laws

The New South Wales government has ordered a review of so-called "lock-out laws" introduced in 2014 to curb alcohol use. The measures have helped reduce assaults and alcohol-related injuries. But some say they have gone too far, with local business owners claiming they have led to closures of nightclubs, bars and music venues.

Long waiting times at clinics should not be taken as a sign of a doctor shortage. The supply and demand situation is complex, and having too many medical graduates creates problems for society. Those aspiring to be doctors, and their parents, have to wise up to the situation and make hard choices now, says Dr Wong Chiang Yin.

7 Public Spiritedness Awards

Three women who chased after and cornered a pervert, two hotel employees who helped to move a suicidal woman to safety and a food delivery rider who helped to catch a phone thief received Public Spiritedness Awards from the police yesterday, given out to members of the public who help to stop acts of crime.

The annual $1 million Liveability Challenge was won by Sophie's Kitchen. The food tech start-up from the United States will receive funding for its technology to produce food-grade microalgae protein as an alternative to animal-and plant-based protein.

9 Hiring slows in US

US employers added the fewest workers in three months and wage gains cooled, suggesting broader economic weakness and likely boosting calls for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut as President Donald Trump's trade policies weigh on growth.

Ultra Singapore, set to take place today and tomorrow, has been hit by an application for the winding up of Ultra Singapore Pte Ltd - the holding company for the dance music festival. This comes after it was confirmed on Tuesday that this year's event would be held at a smaller venue.

Like Fandi, like sons

The Fandi brothers are back in town to play in this weekend's Merlion Cup. We catch up with them on their experience playing overseas, what it is like to play in a team where the coach is their father, and their strangest fan requests. http://str.sg/o9fE

Inside Fujifilm's factory

Travel to Taiwa, Japan, with us to learn how Fujifilm's latest 102-megapixel medium-format mirrorless camera GFX 100 is made. http://str.sg/o9iP