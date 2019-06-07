While lead striker Ikhsan Fandi is jet lagged and many players are busy with Hari Raya festivities, Singapore Under-22s coach Fandi Ahmad is nevertheless confident of a good showing in the Merlion Cup, which starts today. He sees the lack of goals as a problem but will stick to his attacking style of play.

The Government will be offering 15.3 per cent fewer private housing units in the second half of this year compared with the first six months of the year. The aim is to avoid a supply glut amid a slowdown in the property market and a souring business outlook.

Beijing has released yet another government paper on the US-China trade war, this time pointing out how the United States has reaped rich benefits from bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The report rejects President Donald Trump's claims that the US is being taken advantage of by China and provides statistics that Beijing says explain the reasons for the trade imbalance.

Hong Kong lawyers staged a silent protest yesterday, marching to the Court of Final Appeal to put pressure on the government to drop a divisive extradition Bill that proposes to hand over fugitives to various jurisdictions such as Taiwan and, more importantly, China.

A draft education policy floated by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to introduce Hindi as a compulsory third language has triggered a backlash in the south of the country, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

The mass movement in Tiananmen Square was a pivotal point in Chinese history. As China turns the page to a new chapter, those who backed the calls for reform then are fighting to keep its memory and relevance alive, says East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.



ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



Energy provider SP Group and Gardens by the Bay have signed an agreement to trial a system which turns trash into energy and a carbon-based product, called biochar (right), that may enhance plant growth.

The High Court has devised three sentencing bands for cases of voluntarily causing hurt based on whether the hurt caused was low, moderate or serious. Offenders who cause low harm may be fined, while at the other end of the spectrum, they could be jailed for up to two years.

Singapore company Credo Biomedical believes it has moved a step closer to eliminating deaths due to complications from influenza by developing an on-the-spot test which it claims is more accurate than those currently on the market.

One of the headline acts at Ultra Singapore, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, has pulled out of the show following a serious ankle injury. This comes after Tuesday's announcement that the dance music festival, which takes place this weekend, will be moved to a smaller venue.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

We discuss the Hari Raya short film by national water agency PUB about cherishing family ties which made its rounds online and other similar advertisements that had an impact. http://str.sg/o9fB

VIDEO

Offbeat fun

Looking for something different to do during the June break but have no time to plan an overseas vacation? We have some unusual activities lined up for you – right here at home. http://str.sg/ojym