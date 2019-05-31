Eden Hazard signed off for Chelsea in the best way possible - with a double, including a penalty, and an assist - as the Blues routed Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday. The Belgian is almost certain to join Real Madrid for around €100 million (S$153.7 million).

The United States and China need to accept new realities and rebuild trust in their relationship, Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said at the 25th Nikkei Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo yesterday. He also urged Asia to redouble its efforts to strengthen the trading system that underpins its growth.

3 China issues trade warning

China is willing to meet reasonable demand for rare earths from other countries, but it would be unacceptable that countries using Chinese rare earths would turn around and suppress China, Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said yesterday, without identifying any country.

South Korean rapper Psy admitted that Low Taek Jho, a Malaysian fugitive involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, was his friend and that they had attended a dinner gathering arranged by YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun-suk. Low reportedly received sexual service procured by Mr Yang at the dinner, an allegation denied by Low.

5 Israel to go back to polls

Mr Benjamin Netanyahu was looking forward to serving a historic fifth consecutive term after his election victory 50 days ago. Instead, he has made history as the first election winner failing to form a coalition, sending his country back to the polls on Sept 17.

6 Modi gets ready to meet Xi

The dynamics between the two have changed as a strengthened Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads into his next meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, now facing rising pressure from the United States, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

7 Attempts to boost business

The management of Jurong West Hawker Centre hopes having a sign change, weekend massage services and an extended shuttle bus service to ferry customers will increase footfall and improve business at the market.

8 Wine platform shuts down

Local online wine subscription platform The French Cellar has shut down abruptly. Customers who had paid thousands of dollars are now left high and dry. The company said on its Facebook page on Tuesday that its liquidator would be in touch with customers with information on "how to file a proof of debt".

9 Bernam Street site for sale

A residential-with-commercial land parcel in Bernam Street, in the Anson area, has been put up for sale by tender by the Urban Redevelopment Authority. The site comes with commercial space on the first floor.



Authors Ravi Vig and Karl LaRowe, and moderator Tan Ooi Boon, fielding questions at The Straits Times Book Club. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Authors Karl LaRowe and Ravi Vig shared tips on how to deal with anxiety and the loss of purpose at The Straits Times Book Club on Wednesday at the Central Public Library. The duo, who wrote the new book, You Are Good Enough!, were asked questions such as how to cope with losing one's job.

