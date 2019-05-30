Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he loves all his teams but considers his current side the best he has taken to a Cup final. The German is trying to end his run of six straight final losses as Liverpool aim to be European champions for a sixth time when they face Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

More employees in Singapore received wage increases last year, with real wages rising by 4.2 per cent on average. But economists expect a far gloomier picture for the current year, amid mounting trade tensions and slower growth prospects.

3 China ready to strike back

China is ready to use rare earths to strike back in a trade war with the United States, Chinese newspapers warned yesterday in strongly worded commentaries on a move that would escalate tensions between the world's two largest economies.

4 Leadership tussle at Umno

Malaysia's former ruling party Umno is seeing a leadership tussle as different factions vie for control after the party's stunning election defeat last year. The power struggle looks set to come to a head at the party's general assembly in November.

5 Worries over caste incident

The death of a young doctor from a backward tribal community at a Mumbai medical college has reignited concerns of caste-based harassment at Indian educational institutions and the lack of measures to address the problem.

6 Better rules for PMDs

Current rules for personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as e-scooters and e-bikes are confusing and need to be streamlined, transport experts tell Zhaki Abdullah .

7 Green light for pulp giant APP

Almost four years after its products were blacklisted following the 2015 haze, Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) has been endorsed by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC). It should soon be able to sell its products, such as Livi tissue and toilet paper, here.

The nominating committee of the National University of Singapore's History Prize is looking out for an inspiring story on Singapore history. The $50,000 award, also open to the rest of the world, welcomes fictional and non-fictional works with a historical theme.

9 Huawei appeals to US courts

Chinese technology giant Huawei has called on US courts to declare legislation that bars United States government agencies from using its equipment as unconstitutional. Huawei said the law was an abuse of legislative power.

10 Big win for Tanya Chua

Singapore's Tanya Chua (below), Hong Kong's Karen Mok and Taiwan's Cyndi Wang were the big winners with three awards each at the Singapore edition of this year's Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards showcase. This is the first time the awards have been held in Singapore since they first took place in 2011.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

HDB 'jungle house'

Residents of a HDB block in Pasir Ris have nicknamed a neighbour's unit "the jungle house" because of her rows of plants. But hers is not the only case where belongings have spilled over into public areas. http://str.sg/junglehouse

VIDEO

Special needs support

Consultant Lilian Kuan, the mother of an eight-year-old boy with autism, talks about the challenges, as well as benefits, of enrolling her child in a mainstream school. http://str.sg/ashwin