1 Salford City move up

English football club Salford City earned their fourth promotion in five years on Saturday when they reached fourth-tier League Two for the first time with a 3-0 win over AFC Fylde in the National League play-off final. Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, who co-owns the club with Manchester United's Class of '92, is eyeing the English Premier League as a long-term target for the club.

2 Trump tells China to act now

US President Donald Trump has warned that China will face "far worse" terms if they wait to see if he is re-elected in 2020 to negotiate a trade deal with the United States. His comments came a day after talks between the two countries ended without agreement and the US raised tariffs on US$200 billion (S$273 billion) worth of Chinese goods.

3 Level playing field for 5G

Local telcos will have the opportunity to pick equipment suppliers from scratch because of a requirement that Singapore's 5G networks be a new one that does not piggyback on existing 4G technologies. This means their decisions will not be influenced by any "lock-in" to existing 4G vendors.

4 PH losing its allure

Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan government is fast losing its allure among Malay voters grappling with high living costs and fears their ethnic privileges are being undermined. While the new administration has cracked down on corruption, these voters remain unconvinced they are being taken care of.

5 Indonesia cutting fire risk

Indonesia is on track to restore 2.5 million ha of flammable peatlands by 2020, lowering the risk of uncontrolled fires. Peatland preservation and restoration efforts became a top priority for President Joko Widodo's administration after fires in 2015 blanketed the country and its regional neighbours in a toxic haze.

6 US central to Iran nuke deal

The Europeans tried to go ahead with the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after the United States pulled out of it a year ago. Iran's decision to stop implementing some of the provisions highlights the need to get the US back into the picture, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

7 Mentally ill denied insurance

Patients with a history of mental illness in Singapore are being denied insurance coverage, even for physical conditions, say observers. Insurers may not fully comprehend the extent of the illness' impact on a person's health.

Muslim former offenders will receive religious counselling, as well as other services, via a new programme to help them rehabilitate and reintegrate into society. The initiative involves several organisations, including the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Home Affairs Ministry.

9 No Asia luxury home rentals

Marriott International, which last week launched luxury home rentals in the United States, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, said it will not be bringing the service to Asia just yet. The hotel giant says conditions are not right as such a service is illegal in many Asian countries.

The scantily clad Victoria's Secret fashion show will no longer air on network television after a run of nearly two decades. The show drew just 3.3 million TV viewers in the United States last year, down from 9.7 million in 2013.

A new way to farm

The founders of urban farm Comcrop aim to spread the rooftop greenhouse concept to buildings islandwide by providing affordable, fresh and pesticide-free vegetables, customised to the preferences of those who live in the area.

Old-school flavours

The crispy crackling of the roasted pork belly and flavoursome dang gui roasted duck at coffee shop stall Hwa Heng Kei had ST Food online editor Hedy Khoo so smitten that she ate there 10 times in just two weeks.