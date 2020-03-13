Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that he was "a really bad loser", preferring to blame Atletico Madrid's deep defensive tactics rather than his goalkeeper Adrian's blunder which opened the floodgates in extra time. The Spanish visitors, down 2-1 on aggregate at Anfield on Wednesday, hit a treble in under 25 minutes to knock out the Champions League holders and reach the quarter-finals.

The coronavirus outbreak may continue for a year or more, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a national address yesterday. He said the situation in Singapore is under control, and planning is under way for what might be ahead.

Leaders from Malaysia's longest-ruling party Umno have criticised Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's new Cabinet, saying the party should be better represented in key ministries as it has the largest bloc of MPs in the ruling coalition. The Umno president also demanded that the new government begin probes into alleged wrongdoings of the former Pakatan Harapan administration.

Militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is attempting to gain further influence in India, as the country is wracked by protests and violence over a controversial amendment to its citizenship law.

Former US vice-president Joe Biden's campaign to run against President Donald Trump is gaining momentum. Time to look at Mr Biden's record and what it may mean for US policy towards Asia should he make it to the White House, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, employers were more cautious about hiring last year amid economic uncertainties. Economists said the picture this year is likely to be more grim, and unemployment and retrenchments are likely to worsen this year.

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum term of 20 years' preventive detention for a man who molested and sexually assaulted his 12-year-old stepdaughter for nearly a year, after he was released from prison for raping his niece.

The Online Citizen (TOC) has been given the green light to challenge its failed appeal against a correction it was directed to make under Singapore's fake news law. At issue is whether the Government has the burden of proof to show that the statement made was false.



ST FILE PHOTO



Banks in Singapore have sped up loan application processes and worked with industry groups to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tide over the challenges brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. They have also been urging customers to make full use of the measures announced in the Budget.

Some in the arts community have come up with creative ways to try to offer comfort and lift spirits in this time of fear and the coronavirus. The Esplanade, for example, is rolling out free online broadcasts of selected past musical performances at the arts centre.

VIDEO

ST-BT Budget 2020 Roundtable

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and panellists talk about the outlook for the Singapore economy at a Budget roundtable jointly organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. str.sg/blurb263

VIDEO

Drone racing takes off

Drone racing is growing in Singapore, with enthusiasts saying there are about 400 racers here. A group of them share their love of drones and how they pit their devices against others in a circuit. str.sg/blurb264