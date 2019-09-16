1 DPMM win second SPL title

Brunei DPMM sealed their second Singapore Premier League (SPL) football title in five seasons without kicking a ball yesterday after their closest challengers, Hougang United, failed to earn full points against Geylang International despite clawing back a 3-0 deficit to draw 4-4 at Our Tampines Hub.

For the first time, 3D printing will be used to build landscape furniture and architectural features in a Housing Board (HDB) estate. Such technology makes for faster, cheaper and less labour-intensive construction, and may also lead to more unconventional designs than traditional methods.

Nearly $600 million in unpaid Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions from employers last year was retrieved for workers by the CPF Board. This amount was up from $378.2 million in 2014, suggesting that the problem is not waning.

4 28 years of Aussie growth

Australia recently posted an impressive milestone as its economy marked 28 consecutive years of growth - a world record. While the government has cheered the nation's performance, many economists say there are some worrying signs.

5 India steps up plastics fight

India's fight against single-use plastics is starting to gain traction, with government departments and ministries banning plastic cups, plates and bags amid a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Indians to abandon the use of single-use plastics by Oct 2. But environmentalists say much more needs to be done.

French President Emmanuel Macron's Russian initiative is ill conceived, but may yet endure - using Russia as a buffer to China, and as a counterbalance to the United States, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

7 Little impact on customers

Food and beverage group BreadTalk will be the third-largest foodcourt operator here after it adds Food Junction to its stable by the year end. After the buyout, the impact on consumers, though, should be minimal, operators and experts said.

8 Yale to probe cancellation

Yale University has expressed concern over the cancellation of a programme by Yale-NUS College, saying such an action might threaten the values of academic freedom and open inquiry. It said it would conduct fact-finding to better understand the reasons for the decision.

Airport and food services provider Sats has joined forces with logistics giant DHL to offer carriers such as Singapore Airlines new ways to better manage food and other resources. The initiative will deliver cost savings for airlines while giving travellers more choice of in-flight meals, among other benefits, the firms said.

10 Fit and fab cancer survivor

When personal trainer Shawn Quek was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer at age 39, he tried his best to not let it affect his lifestyle. He exercised right till the day before his surgery, and then started working out again as soon as he could after.

