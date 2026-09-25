10-man Singapore fall 2-0 to Indonesia in FIFA ASEAN Cup opener

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JAKARTA – Singapore made a poor start to the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, with the Lions losing 2-0 to hosts Indonesia and having veteran defender Safuwan Baharudin sent off in their Group A opener on Sept 25.

With more of their naturalised players available, the hosts entertained with a fluid display of attacking football and lived up to their billing as tournament favourites.

As the competition is held during FIFA’s international window, teams faced no issues in getting their players released from their clubs, allowing Indonesia coach John Herdman to draw fully from their diaspora, many of whom ply their trade in the top European leagues.

In their starting XI, only two players were in the ASEAN Championship squad that failed to qualify for the semi-finals after being held 1-1 by Singapore in their final group game in August.

In came the likes of goalkeeper Maarten Paes (Ajax Amsterdam), skipper Kevin Diks (Borussia Monchengladbach) and forward Ole Romeny (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Oxford United).

In front of 38,702 spectators at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, the world No. 118 hosts settled into the game fast and created their first meaningful chance in the sixth minute.

A cross from Luke Vickery found Dean James, but the full-back failed to convert after the ball came off his shin.

The Lions, who are ranked No. 146, did not heed the early warnings as Vickery’s cross seven minutes later found Ragnar Oratmangoen, who slotted past a hapless Izwan Mahbud to send the home supporters into a frenzy.

As the Lions withstood wave after wave of Indonesian pressure for much of the first half, Ilhan Fandi cut a lone figure up front.

Oratmangoen nearly turned provider for the hosts on the stroke of half-time after finding Romeny, but the latter skewed his shot just wide of Izwan’s far post.

The first chance of the second half came to Lions substitute Song Ui-young, whose effort was comfortably saved by Paes.

But things got tougher as Safuwan was initially booked in the 68th minute for a tackle on striker Mitchell Baker.

But after a pitch-side monitor review, Uzbekistan referee Rustam Lutfullin changed his decision and handed Safuwan a red card instead for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

From the resulting free-kick, Song was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and Indonesia were awarded a penalty, which Romeny calmly slotted home.

Singapore coach Gavin Lee rued his side’s slow start, saying: “We know that they’re a strong team, it’s just a shame that... we didn’t trust ourselves enough from the get-go, from the first half.

“But I thought (in the) second half, we responded a lot better. We were more of ourselves, and then even despite going down to 10 men, we still kept knocking on the door, and that’s something that we should be proud of as well.”

Lee said that putting in an extra man in midfield in the second half worked quite well until the red card.

He added: “I cannot control what the referee does, but what I can speak about is how we responded. You know, I thought we are a side that never gave up, we never gave in, and that was very evident despite the sending off, despite the penalty, and these are the kind of values that are important to us that we need to retain all the way to the Asian Cup.”

In the other Group A match held earlier at the same venue, Malaysia beat invited side Bangladesh 3-0, with a brace from Arif Aiman and goal from Bergson.

Malaysia sit top of the group, level on points with Indonesia but ahead on goal difference, while Singapore are third and Bangladesh last.

The Lions will next take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Sept 28, while Indonesia host Malaysia.