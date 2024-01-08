10-man Napoli succumb to Torino's charge in 3-0 rampage

TURIN - Napoli's Serie A title defence suffered another setback as they lost 3-0 at Torino on Sunday, with strikes by Antonio Sanabria, Nikola Vlasic and Alessandro Buongiorno moving the hosts into the top 10.

Torino's methodical offensive finally broke through just before halftime when Ivan Ilic's free kick took a deflection from Duvan Zapata and fell to Sanabria for a quick finish.

Soon after the break Napoli were reduced to 10 men when Pasquale Mazzocchi was sent off for a high-boot challenge just five minutes into his debut. Torino seized the opportunity as Vlasic and Buongiorno scored in quick succession to secure the win.

The defending champions, who have won only one of their last six league games and trail leaders Inter Milan by 20 points at the halfway stage, will hope to get back on track when they host bottom side Salerntiana on Saturday. REUTERS

