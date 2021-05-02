1 more game and we're champs: Pep

LONDON • It is not difficult to guess what is on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's agenda today - watching Manchester United take on Liverpool.

The Spaniard's runaway Premier League leaders are within sight of winning the title after Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres sealed a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace yesterday.

They sit 13 points clear at the top on 80 points and will be crowned champions if second-placed United (67) lose to Liverpool today in their 34th game of the season.

"I'm absolutely delighted with that after the Champions League (midweek win over Paris Saint-Germain)," Guardiola said.

"After the Champions League it's always difficult. We made many changes, could not play with much rhythm. We struggled a little but in the second half we deserved it.

"We can start to predict our future (in the Premier League). I will check on the Liverpool game. It's in our hands, we are one step closer - one more game and we will be champions.

"I'm really impressed by the way we've done this Premier League. And now we will give everything to beat PSG."

After a tepid first half in south London, it was fitting that Aguero - the architect of so many big moments in City's history - should open the scoring with a typically lethal finish in the 57th minute.

Torres killed off Palace two minutes later as City eased to an 11th successive away victory in the Premier League, equalling the English top-flight record.

Even if United do not slip up against Liverpool at Old Trafford, City have four matches left to secure the one win they need to clinch the title.

It is a matter of when, not if, City add the Premier League title to the League Cup they won against Tottenham last month.

Guardiola's men were languishing in 14th place in late November, but a blistering run since then has carried them to the brink of a third title in four seasons.

The treble chasers could also add the Champions League to that haul.

On Tuesday, City will attempt to reach their first-ever Champions League final when they defend a 2-1 lead in the semi-final, second-leg clash against PSG.

This was City's sixth successive game away from the Etihad and, by the time they return to Manchester to play PSG, they will have clocked up more than 5,600km on the road in just three weeks.

Guardiola believes that gruelling schedule has made City's success this season "extra special" and this win was another tribute to their tenacious attitude.

The City boss made eight changes from the midweek win in Paris, with only Ederson, Rodri and Joao Cancelo keeping their places as Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling came in.

Aguero, City's record goalscorer who has announced he will leave in the summer, was making only his sixth league start of an injury-plagued season.

All the changes left City looking disjointed in a scrappy first half. It was also the first time in 21 games that they had failed to have a shot on target before the break.

But City are too potent to be subdued for long and they played with far more intensity after the interval. In fact, there were just 83 seconds between their two goals, netting with their first two shots on target.

Aguero's fourth goal of the season - his 258th for the club - put City back in their groove and Torres finished the job as Guardiola's fist-pumping celebration underlined the magnitude of the win.

"I can't ask any more of the team and the players. All I can do is congratulate Man City," said Palace boss Roy Hodgson. "They showed just how good their squad is."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE