Football: World Cup rights holders in Singapore face challenges in recouping fees of over $25m

SINGAPORE – Even after a drawn-out negotiation process that led to the latest announcement of World Cup broadcast rights in history here, the three parties that hold the rights are not out of the woods yet.

The joint announcement by StarHub, Singtel and Mediacorp on Sunday means there are just 21 days till Qatar 2022 kicks off. This means they now face a race against time to recoup the estimated rights fee of in excess of $25 million that they had forked out to global football body Fifa.

James Walton, sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia, said that the two main methods of revenue for broadcasters for major sports events like the World Cup are through selling subscriptions and advertising space.

But he believes the late announcement of the deal, as well as unique timing of the Qatar World Cup, will impact their ability to attract customers.

“Number one is, we are 21 days out, which means less time to raise awareness and less time to get people signed up.

“Then there is... the factor that the World Cup is happening halfway through a season. Traditionally, a World Cup would happen in June-July, so they are able to link it to Premier League (which kicks off in August) rights for the next season. But this is all already done... so it does reduce the option of how you attract people.”

The timing of games may also be an issue. Out of the 64 matches, more than half – 33 – kick off at midnight or later.

Describing the late kick-offs as “not optimal” for Singapore viewers and advertisers, Walton said: “The difference between this and the Champions League is that the Champions League is just one night a week, whereas the World Cup is happening pretty much every night for a month.

“And unless you have very generous bosses or very flexible work hours, staying up until 3 or 4 in the morning every single night to watch the games is difficult.

“That timing will affect whether people are willing to spend and maybe even format too, in terms of whether they choose to buy the whole package, or pick individual games, or (streaming) options.”

“There are a few other opportunities in terms of hosting events and things like that, but principally those are the ways,” he said.

While the telcos can curate events to drive interest, broadcast rights holders, however, are limited to how much they can leverage from the tournament.

“At the end of the day, the rights of the World Cup still belong to Fifa,” said Walton. “You are not a sponsor so you don’t have activation rights sponsors have. So there is a limit to what you can do in terms of branded merchandise and all that, they’re carefully constrained.”

But Dr Seshan Ramaswami, an associate professor of marketing education at the Singapore Management University, said that despite the obstacles, a “longer-term objective” for rights holders would be to improve the brand image of the broadcasters to audiences and advertisers.