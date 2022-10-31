Football: Three talking points from the English Premier League weekend

MANCHESTER - Arsenal and Manchester City remain out in front, but the Premier League title race is far from a two-horse race after a weekend in which all of the top five won.

Liverpool’s latest embarrassing defeat, 2-1 at home by Leeds, leaves the Reds with an eight-point gap to the top four.

Chelsea were the other big losers on Saturday as Graham Potter was thrashed 4-1 on his return to Brighton.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend:

No more home comfort for Liverpool

Despite Liverpool’s struggles this season a proud record of not having been beaten at home in the Premier League in front of fans for over five years had stayed intact until Leeds’ win on Saturday.

The visitors arrived at Anfield with manager Jesse Marsch clinging to his job after an eight-game winless run saw them fall into relegation danger.

Leeds’ determination to fight for their boss was clear as they ran 11km more than their hosts.

But a shocking defeat encapsulated the flaws of Liverpool’s season so far.

Leeds were gifted the opening goal by an individual error from Joe Gomez and kept in the game by wasteful finishing from Darwin Nunez.

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was most annoyed by the slack defending that allowed Crysencio Summerville to fire in an 89th-minute winner unchallenged.

Klopp again pointed to injuries and a heavy fixture schedule for such a sluggish start to the season.