Football: Ten Hag praises dazzling United for ‘best display’ as they outclass Spurs

MANCHESTER - Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag hailed his side’s display in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and said Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to walk down the tunnel early would be dealt with.

After having two shots on target in a dire 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday at Old Trafford, the hosts looked like a different side against Spurs, dominating the match from start to finish.

Signs of progress for United since losing their opening two games of the campaign have been hampered by a lack of killer instinct up front. But they finally got their rewards in front of a delighted full house when Fred’s deflected effort found the bottom corner two minutes into the second half.

Bruno Fernandes then doubled United’s lead with his first club goal since August.

But more significantly, United had 28 shots - the most by a team in a Premier League match this season.

The figure was the most that a team managed by Italian Antonio Conte has faced in a top-flight game, in what was the 318th league match he has taken charge of in the Italian Serie A and the Premier League.

“I am pleased with the team,” ten Hag said. “I think it was the best team performance this season.

“You have seen today we are developing. You see how we want to play, we get better on the pitch every time. Spurs are a magnificent team so far this season, I said to the lads in the dressing room, ‘It was enjoyable to watch you’.

“It was a squad performance. What we have seen today, we have 11 players who defend and 11 who attack. I am pleased with that. I will not say that I am totally satisfied. That has to be the standard at Manchester United.”