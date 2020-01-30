Football: Temperature checks at Chiam See Tong Sports Fund Charity Shield

SINGAPORE - In light of the Wuhan virus outbreak, organisers of the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund (CSTSF) Charity Shield 2020 announced that temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance of Our Tampines Hub ahead of the football match on Friday night (Jan 31).

More than 200 tickets to the match between the Celebrities Sports Club and Singapore Ex-Internationals have been sold as of Wednesday.

Local entertainment stars Hady Mirza, Zheng Ge Ping and Devarajan Varadarajan will feature in the Celebrities Sports Club, while Singapore Ex-Internationals will see former national footballers like Nazri Nasir, Indra Sahdan, Noor Ali and Rezal Hassan in action on the pitch.

Jose Raymond, organising committee chairman for the Charity Shield match, said: "We have to take the necessary precautions given the current circumstances and hope for all attendees to bear with us for any inconvenience caused.

"We would also like to advise all fans who have purchased tickets to stay at home if they are feeling unwell, and we will take the necessary steps to refund them for what they have spent on tickets, where necessary."

Spectators are advised to head to the venue early to avoid delays at the door due to the temperature screenings.

The CSTSF Charity Shield, which is supported by Eugene Thuraisingam LLP, aims to raise funds to help children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds achieve their sporting dreams.

Eugene Thuraisingam, managing partner of the law firm, said: "We are honoured to support this event to raise funds to help our athletes achieve their sporting dreams. A lot of effort and work has gone into organising the match to raise funds for the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund.

"Given the current concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the organisers have also taken additional measures to ensure a safe environment for all."

A number of sports events in China have been affected by the virus outbreak, with the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing postponed from March to 2021, while other skiing, football, and tennis events have been rescheduled or relocated to other countries.

There are currently close to 8,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, with the death toll rising to 170 as of Wednesday. Ten cases have been confirmed in Singapore to date.

This is the second year that the CSTSF is organising the football fundraiser, which will kick off at 8pm.

Tickets for the match cost $20.00 and are available on Eventbrite. Email info@chiamseetongsf.org for bulk purchases.