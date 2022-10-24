Football: SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 28)

Izwan Mahbud (Lion City Sailors)

Earns his spot by virtue of an assist for teammate Faris Ramli’s second goal in the Sailors’ 2-1 win over Young Lions. Played a laser-guided long pass that even Manchester City star Ederson would be proud of.

Masaya Idetsu (Albirex Niigata)

The SPL’s best right-back put in another classy display in the champions’ 1-1 draw with Geylang International. Tireless on the flank, the 23-year-old was inventive and delivered lethal dead balls, which has been his trademark.

Irfan Najeeb (Tampines Rovers)

The 23-year-old pulled off a superb last-ditch sliding tackle to deny Tanjong Pagar’s 26-goal striker Reo Nishiguchi a clear shot at goal in the 95th minute, to help his side cling on to a 4-3 win.

Joshua Pereira (Geylang International)

An assured figure at the heart of defence, Pereira was a big reason Albirex could not carve out many clear scoring opportunities to trouble Geylang’s debutant goalkeeper Hafiz Ahmad.

Raoul Suhaimi (Young Lions)

It has been a season to forget for the Young Lions but their performance against the Sailors was one of their better ones this season, with fullback Raoul, only 17, putting in another encouraging display.

Faris Ramli (Sailors)

In the absence of import stars Maxime Lestienne and Diego Lopes, Faris was the Sailors’ liveliest attacker and deserved his two goals. Was a menace to the Young Lions backline and hardly gave them a moment’s rest.

Blake Ricciuto (Tanjong Pagar)

Scored the Jaguars’ opening goal and then delivered his usual aggressive, hard-tackling performance in the middle of the park, driving his team forward.

Rio Sakuma (Geylang)

His composed presence at the base of Geylang’s midfield provided a solid screen for the Eagles’ backline and gave the team stability to match the champions and hold them to a creditable draw.

Kristijan Krajcek (Hougang United)

The Croat was outstanding on the left flank in the Cheetahs’ 4-1 win over Balestier Khalsa, scoring one goal and creating another. His six goals matched his best tally in a season since arriving in the SPL in 2019.

Pedro Bortoluzo (Hougang)

Balestier could not cope with the big Brazilian’s presence up front. Started and ended the rout with a goal in the seventh and 96th minutes to cap the season with a respectable tally of 16 goals from 22 games.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines)

Two goals – both from the penalty spot – helped Big Bad Boris claim the top scorer award with his haul of 35 this season. Also created the Stags’ first goal, and put in a good all-round display.