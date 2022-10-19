Football: Soaring Eagle Ilhan defies dad-coach Noor Ali to follow in his footsteps

SINGAPORE - Having your dad as the head coach of the team you play for may sound like a boon to some. Geylang International defender Ilhan Noor, however, will tell you it can also be quite the opposite.

The 19-year-old fullback, who is the eldest of Eagles coach Noor Ali’s four children, has blossomed in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season. Yet if 47-year-old Noor had his way years ago, Ilhan would not even be playing football today.

“He has always told me he preferred me to focus on my studies instead of football,” said Ilhan at a training session two days before Geylang’s final SPL game of the season. The fourth-placed Eagles host champions Albirex Niigata on Friday.

Noor, a former Singapore international winger, said that a younger Ilhan would sometimes even be driven to tears when he raised opposition to his son’s interest in pursuing a professional career in football.

“I lived that life and I know it’s not easy being a professional footballer in Singapore,” explained Noor. “So I had always wanted him to focus on academics.”

Ilhan, however, said he had always been drawn to football from a young age, partly due to his father’s exploits in the game.

Noor lifted the Asean Football Federation Championship in 1998 with the national team and also won three league titles with Geylang and Singapore Armed Forces FC, scoring over 100 goals in the process.

The more Noor kept trying to steer his son’s dreams away from football, though, the more it drove Ilhan towards achieving them.

“It makes me motivated to try and achieve even more than he did,” said the youngster.

Ilhan’s soft-spoken demeanour belies a fierce determination and persistence, which eventually convinced Noor to allow his son to join Geylang’s Under-15 team.

He rose through the club’s age-group teams before being brought into the first-team fold along with a handful of other teenage players in 2019, when Noor took over as the Eagles’ first-team coach. Even then, said Noor, Ilhan was the least likely to break into the first team.

“But credit to him, he worked harder than the more talented or gifted players ahead of him,” said the coach. “He doesn’t miss training, he wants to learn, he does his own weight training, which you don’t see a lot of young players do.”

Ilhan has beefed up in the last three years - he has added about 10kg to his 1.77m frame and weighs 55kg now - but he had to wait two years before making his SPL debut in 2021. He made 10 appearances, and has followed that up with 20 this term.