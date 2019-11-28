Football: Singapore Premier League increases foreign player quota to 4, introduces new U-21 league

SINGAPORE - More foreign faces could grace next season's Singapore Premier League (SPL), with clubs to be allowed to sign a maximum of four foreign players - an increase from three in the 2019 season.

This was announced in a media release by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday (Nov 28).

But the "expansion" in foreign player numbers comes with a caveat - if clubs utilise all four foreign player slots, one of those players will have to be under the age of 21.

An Under-21 league will also be introduced next season to provide a pathway towards the SPL for young talents currently playing in FAS' Centres of Excellence.

FAS technical director Joseph Palatsides said: "Throughout the season, the FAS has been in engagement sessions with the SPL club coaches to listen to their feedback.

"We have endeavoured to take on board constructive inputs which would contribute towards the growth and betterment of not just our league but also the technical development of our players.

"I believe that by implementing these two major changes, it would further strengthen the work that we have done to drive Singapore football forward."