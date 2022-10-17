Football: Premier League talking points

Missed opportunity for City against Reds

While Liverpool deserved credit for taming Manchester City’s attack in their 1-0 win at Anfield, Pep Guardiola’s side will see their defeat as a missed opportunity.

Champions City travelled to Merseyside in fine fettle, unbeaten in the Premier League, having scored 13 goals in their previous three league games.

Liverpool had suffered their worst start to a league season since 2012-13 after taking just 10 points from their first eight games coming into the blockbuster clash, trailing second-placed City by 13 points.

But City never got going and even ultra-prolific Erling Haaland drew a blank, as the champions slipped to defeat, missing a real opportunity to hammer home their superiority in this new-found rivalry.

“At this level, we cannot concede the mistakes we have done,” Guardiola said. “But (we are) in October and it will be good for the future, to learn.”

Arsenal show fortitude to stay top