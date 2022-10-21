Football: Potter wary of a different United, insisting it will be a ‘tough game’

LONDON – Chelsea manager Graham Potter knows how to beat Manchester United – he had already done it once, winning 2-1 when he was still in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend of this Premier League season.

But as the Blues prepare to host the Red Devils on Saturday, the 47-year-old, who was appointed by the Blues in September, insisted he will be facing a very different challenge.

“It wasn’t a great start (for United) but they’ve battled back, got points and are playing well. It will be a tough game,” Potter said.

“They’ve changed a bit how they build up, a bit more direct but at the same time they have the quality. They have the threats of (Marcus) Rashford, Antony, (Jadon) Sancho, (Bruno) Fernandes. They’ve adapted more to each other and learnt more about the competition.”

Both teams have reasons to be hopeful under their respective new managers, with Potter and Erik ten Hag looking to outwit each other when the two teams meet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions since Potter took charge. Four wins and a draw in their last five league matches has propelled the Blues back into the top four after their difficult start, with defensive solidity key to their renaissance.

Potter has elected to drop goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in favour of Kepa Arrizabalaga and it has paid off, with the Spaniard having kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

Defensive improvement is well-timed ahead of the visit of United, who put in what ten Hag described as their best attacking performance of the season in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

While they only managed two goals, a dazzling United – who are in fifth – had 28 shots, the most by a team in a Premier League game this season.

The Red Devils have recovered well since their 6-3 derby mauling at Manchester City three weeks ago, winning four and drawing one of their last five games in all competitions.

However, Potter will be doing all he can to end that revival, while insisting that his team’s new-found swagger is all down to the players’ hard work.

“Six weeks is a short time to really get my true personality on a team. The personality is the personality of the players at the moment. They’ve been brilliant,” he said.

The Chelsea boss will not have the services of Wesley Fofana and Reece James, while N’Golo Kante will also miss out.

United will miss Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been dropped by ten Hag for refusing to come on as a late substitute and leaving Old Trafford prematurely during the game against Spurs.

The injured Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain on the sidelines. REUTERS