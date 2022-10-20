Football: Potter chooses to look at the ‘positives’ even as Chelsea are held by Brentford

LONDON - Graham Potter defended his decision to rest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Chelsea’s five-match winning run in the Premier League came to an end in a 0-0 draw at Brentford on Wednesday.

It was a disappointing night for the Blues, not just for the dropped points but for a generally low-key display desperately short of pattern or cutting edge ideas.

They remain fourth in the standings on 20 points but are already starting to drift off the pace set at the top and are facing what is already looking like a tense battle for a Champions League spot.

Encouragingly for Potter, the Blues have now gone five games without conceding a goal after their defensive frailties under his predecessor Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.

Potter had made five changes from the side who beat Aston Villa 2-0, with former Barcelona striker Aubameyang dropping to the bench despite the Gabon star’s three goals in his previous five games.

“He’s played a lot and it gave Kai Havertz a chance to play. But yes, I understand the question,” Potter, who is still unbeaten after replacing Tuchel in early September, said.

“I thought over the course of the game a point was fair. They had chances, we had chances. We pushed and pushed at the end but they make it hard for you... They put it into the box, set pieces, long balls, you have to defend that well and I think we did that.

“The positives are a clean sheet and a point. Four points from two away matches is positive and we have to move on.”

Brentford remain solidly mid-table on 14 points and though they never looked like matching their shock 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge at the end of last season, they stood toe to toe with their big-money rivals and created the better chances with their usual confident, crisp passing.

The first two of them fell to striker Ivan Toney, with eight goals to his name already this season, but Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped both of his headers over the bar.

Aubameyang eventually joined the fray off the bench and though he and fellow substitutes Christian Pulisic and Carney Chukwuemeka did at least keep Brentford David Raya on his toes in a late relative flurry, it never really felt as if a goal was coming.

But Potter defended his team selection, insisting: “The substitutes made an impact so that was good and I think that’s been a theme of my time here - everyone wants to play and when they come on, they give everything.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank praised his team, noting: “In the first half, we were by far the better team so, I think we deserved the win.

“But we did look tired from the 84th minute after putting a lot of effort in. I think we were fantastic.”

AFP, REUTERS