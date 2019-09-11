Football: Peru stun Brazil 1-0 to avenge Copa final loss, Argentina thrash Mexico 4-0 in friendlies

MEXICO CITY (DPA, AP, REUTERS) - Peru gained a small measure of revenge for their Copa America final loss to Brazil by defeating the Selecao 1-0 in a Los Angeles friendly late on Tuesday (Sept 10).

Central defender Luis Abram headed the only goal from a free kick six minutes from time to partially avenge July's 3-1 loss to Brazil in the South American continental championship.

Abram, 23, who plays professionally in Argentina for mid-table Velez Sarsfield, managed to outscore a star-studded Brazilian line-up including Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and second-half substitutes Neymar, Vinicius and Fabinho.

Neymar, who replaced Firmino in the 63rd minute, had returned to the national side with a goal in last Friday's 2-2 friendly draw with Colombia.

Peru beat Brazil for only the fifth time in the nations' 47 meetings.

Argentina coped without superstar Lionel Messi, banned till November for alleging corruption at the Copa America, by thrashing Mexico 4-0 with all the goals coming in the first half. Lautaro Martinez struck a hat-trick and Leandro Paredes claimed the other from the spot.

"I'm delighted and emotional," 22-year-old Inter Milan striker Martinez said. "One has to make a lot of sacrifices to get here and it's not every day that you score three goals wearing this shirt."

The result was Mexico's heaviest defeat since they lost 7-0 to Chile in 2016. It was also the first loss for Argentinian coach Gerardo Martino, who had guided them to 11 straight wins since taking over in January.

Other friendlies involving teams from the South American region saw wins for Ecuador 3-0 over Bolivia and Honduras 2-1 over Chile. The United States held Uruguay 1-1 and Colombia drew 0-0 with Venezuela.

South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts early next year.