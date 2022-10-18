Football: No one assured of starting spot under demanding ten Hag, says Shaw

LONDON – “If you are not playing well, then you won’t play.”

That is the belief and the demand that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has when it comes to picking his best starting 11 for every game, according to defender Luke Shaw.

Speaking ahead of United’s English Premier League home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, the left-back said that the Dutchman has no qualms about dropping out-of-form players and that, unlike in previous seasons, no one is guaranteed a starting spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo, United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals, and captain Harry Maguire have both been dropped for extended spells in the current campaign.

Ten Hag was making sure all his players give their 100 per cent every day to try to secure a spot in the side, Shaw said.

“The good thing with this manager is that if you’re not playing well then you won’t play,” he said.

“In the past, that’s not been the case but the good thing about this manager is that he’s keeping everyone on their toes. He makes sure that everyone is 100 per cent every day. If you’re not at it then you won’t play. That’s a positive thing.”

Ten Hag has, on many occasions in his first season as the United boss, emphasised that he has a “squad” and not just the 11 who starts every match – meaning that he is not afraid to rotate his players whenever needed.

Shaw has also found himself benched this season.

He was dropped after back-to-back defeats by Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in August but has worked his way back into the side, starting their last two league games.

“To be honest I didn’t really need (ten Hag) to say anything to me. I knew the first two games were nowhere near good enough. I completely understood that it was my time to come out of the team (for Tyrell Malacia),” Shaw added.

“The results were bad, my performances were not good enough.

“I just had to keep training hard every day so the manager could see how hard I was working.”