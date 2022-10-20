Football: Liverpool boss Klopp happy to grind out 1-0 win over West Ham after Man City euphoria

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side’s ability to grind out three points against West Ham United on Wednesday as they backed up their weekend victory over Manchester City.
Darwin Nunez’s header, his first Anfield goal, sealed another 1-0 win for Liverpool who have climbed into seventh place in the Premier League after a troubled start to the campaign.
While Sunday’s success over second-placed champions City was an adrenaline-fuelled belter, the victory against West Ham was less dramatic but equally important for maintaining momentum.
“I don’t stand here thinking it should be an easy game for us, but we got the result,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who was red-carded during the win over City, said.
“Luck hasn’t always been on our side but maybe today we had it... however you want to look at it.
“It is three points more, massive.”
Nunez grabbed the headlines but goalkeeper Alisson, whose long clearance set up Mohamed Salah’s winner against City on Sunday, made a crucial penalty save on the stroke of half-time from Jarrod Bowen, who had been fouled by Joe Gomez.
James Milner also made a crucial late block to deny Tomas Soucek an equaliser.
“In the end, we needed Ali, we needed Millie’s big toe and we needed a couple of things. Overall, I think it is a deserved three points,” Klopp told reporters.
“It is a very important, tough period for all teams so you have to grind results out and now in three days’ time the next fight is waiting already (at Nottingham Forest).
“That’s the situation and for the moment, all good.”
Nunez ‘a massive talent’
Uruguayan Nunez, signed in June for an initial 75 million euros (S$104.5 million), had his best half in a Liverpool shirt – scoring with a great downward header and thumping another effort against the woodwork.
It was his third goal in his last four appearances as the former Benfica star begins to make himself at home after a disappointing start following his expensive summer move. The 23-year-old was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield against Crystal Palace in August, fuelling unflattering comparisons with Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland.
“He was outstanding. He is a massive talent and is only 22. He came from Portugal and he wasn’t there for long, so not too long away he was in Uruguay,” Klopp said.
“He is a really big talent, we’re really excited about him.”
While Liverpool appear to have turned a corner, Alisson warned that there was still lots of hard work to be done.
“We just stick together – it was something that we were speaking about a lot, to stick together at this difficult time, difficult moment,” the Brazilian said.
“Now things are coming, the results are coming but we don’t have to be too excited about that. We have to keep our feet on the ground and just stick together, keep on working because it’s a long and tough season for everybody.”
He was a little more animated about his spot-kick save.
“I won’t say too much about that but I think it was a good save. In football, everybody studies everybody – the strikers study the goalkeeper, the goalkeepers study the strikers or the penalty takers. I will not talk too much about my thing what I do – sorry!” he said.
West Ham have only won once at Liverpool since 1963, so it was little surprise Hammers boss David Moyes admitted this week that “Anfield is probably as hard a place as you can go in the world to try and win a game”.
Moyes, who used to manage the Reds’ cross-town rivals Everton, knows that better than most after his winless run at the famous old stadium extended to 18 top-flight games. REUTERS, AFP