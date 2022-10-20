Football: Liverpool boss Klopp happy to grind out 1-0 win over West Ham after Man City euphoria

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side’s ability to grind out three points against West Ham United on Wednesday as they backed up their weekend victory over Manchester City.

Darwin Nunez’s header, his first Anfield goal, sealed another 1-0 win for Liverpool who have climbed into seventh place in the Premier League after a troubled start to the campaign.

While Sunday’s success over second-placed champions City was an adrenaline-fuelled belter, the victory against West Ham was less dramatic but equally important for maintaining momentum.

“I don’t stand here thinking it should be an easy game for us, but we got the result,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who was red-carded during the win over City, said.

“Luck hasn’t always been on our side but maybe today we had it... however you want to look at it.

“It is three points more, massive.”

Nunez grabbed the headlines but goalkeeper Alisson, whose long clearance set up Mohamed Salah’s winner against City on Sunday, made a crucial penalty save on the stroke of half-time from Jarrod Bowen, who had been fouled by Joe Gomez.

James Milner also made a crucial late block to deny Tomas Soucek an equaliser.

“In the end, we needed Ali, we needed Millie’s big toe and we needed a couple of things. Overall, I think it is a deserved three points,” Klopp told reporters.

“It is a very important, tough period for all teams so you have to grind results out and now in three days’ time the next fight is waiting already (at Nottingham Forest).

“That’s the situation and for the moment, all good.”

Nunez ‘a massive talent’