Football: Klopp warns Liverpool of complacency, urges side to treat all games like finals

LONDON – Liverpool may or may not have turned the corner but manager Jurgen Klopp believes their 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City was one of the most important for the Reds, and he urged his players to carry on the momentum on Wednesday.

Klopp’s men have been the side carrying the fight to City over the past five years and they finally looked more like their old selves in defeating the champions at a frenzied Anfield last Sunday.

Liverpool, who are in eighth, still have a mountain to climb to get back in the title race, with just three wins in their first nine games.

Klopp knows that his men cannot afford a hangover from their exploits against City when they welcome West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

“My English is not good enough to express how important it was,” said the German of the City match in which he was sent off but escaped a touchline ban.

“From all perspectives, it was the performance we needed. It was a brilliant performance against an incredibly strong side.

“From now, they are all finals. We realised that a few weeks ago. We respect West Ham a lot, they caused us a lot of problems. They have really quality players.”

The Reds suffered a major injury blow late against City, with Diogo Jota stretchered off with a calf issue. Klopp confirmed that the Portuguese will miss the World Cup due to a “pretty serious” injury.

More worrying for Klopp, though, is that he has another forward out injured, joining Luis Diaz on the sidelines.

Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also out.

West Ham boss David Moyes was left frustrated after his side drew 1-1 at Southampton on Saturday despite dominating the game.

The Scot is wary that his team will not have much of the ball at Anfield and will likely sit deep to hopefully catch Liverpool on the counter-attack.

“Probably in football terms, as hard of a place to go,” Moyes said.

“Probably the best manager in the world (City’s Pep Guardiola) has gone there and he had struggled to get a result.

“But we want to play against the best. I thought we were really competitive against the better teams last year and maybe less so against the teams we should have beaten.”

Moyes confirmed that Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson are doubts for the clash, while Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd are still out. AFP, REUTERS