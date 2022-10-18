Football: Killer instinct, team player, sex tape - 7 things to know about Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema

PARIS - Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema was presented with the Ballon d’Or award on Monday after a remarkable season that saw him win the Champions League and become indispensable for Les Bleus.

Here is what you need to know about the 34-year-old: 1. The award has been claimed by Lionel Messi (seven) and Cristiano Ronaldo (five) on 12 of the previous 13 occasions. Benzema joins Luka Modric, who won it in 2018, as the only other man to break the duopoly. 2. He is the oldest winner of the Ballon d’Or since the very first winner, Stanley Matthews in 1956. The Englishman was 41 then. Benzema is five months older than Messi was when the Argentine won the most prestigious individual award in football for the seventh time last year.

3. He is the fifth Frenchman to be named the best footballer of the year. Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini and Jean-Pierre Papin all got their hands on the trophy before Zinedine Zidane’s victory in 1998, the last time a man from France claimed the prize.

4. Benzema started his professional career at Olympique Lyonnais after being developed in their youth academy and then spent four years with Lyon’s first team. He joined Real Madrid in 2009 at the age of 21. Ronaldo’s departure in 2018 paved the way for Benzema’s profile to rise in the Spanish capital, even though he was already 30.

And he seized the opportunity, saying: “Ambition really entered my head after that. Ambition means working harder and being a leader for my team and I am lucky to play for Madrid, the best club in the world.

“When I was 21, or 22, I didn’t have the same ambition I have today.” 5. Winning the Ballon d’Or award, which is given out by France Football magazine, caps a remarkable career revival for Benzema, who was frozen out of the France team for five-and-a-half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sex tape involving teammate Mathieu Valbuena. He was later handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of €75,000 (S$100,000) for his involvement in the affair. The 2015 extortion attempt sent shockwaves through French football.

Benzema was one of five people tried over the ultimately unsuccessful attempt to blackmail Valbuena with a sexually explicit video stolen from his phone. He was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but rather of conspiring with the suspected blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them off.

He always maintained his innocence but the Versailles criminal court ruled that Benzema had “implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his teammate to submit to the blackmail”. It added he had shown “no kindness towards Valbuena”, as he had claimed, but “just the opposite” and had even appeared to take pleasure in his fellow player’s plight.