Football: Jurgen Klopp receives backing as EPL managers' behaviour comes under spotlight

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s angry touchline rants during Sunday’s stormy Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City have put the behaviour of managers in the spotlight ahead of this midweek round of fixtures.

In a game beamed to hundreds of millions around the world, Liverpool’s Klopp was shown a red card for angrily berating match officials in the second half after a foul was not given on Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.

Guardiola, whose side lost 1-0, was equally furious when a goal by Phil Foden was ruled out for a foul following a video assistant referee (VAR) check, yelling at referee Anthony Taylor.

The antics of both managers attracted criticism from Ref Support UK, a leading charity which offers support to referees in grassroots football where abuse is common.

“When you see world-recognised figures like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola behaving like that, it is then replicated by people in youth football and perpetuates the idea that it is OK to do it,” Ref Support UK chief executive officer Martin Cassidy said.

Klopp apologised after the game, saying he deserved his red card, and on Tuesday the Football Association charged him with improper conduct, saying he had until Friday to respond.

He did receive backing from fellow managers though.

“For 90 minutes or so, it becomes a really emotional game. Sometimes, you can change your character from what your true character is. If you look at the incident, he was probably right,” West Ham manager David Moyes told reporters on Tuesday.

“I hope Jurgen is in the dugout (for Wednesday’s game against the Hammers). We want to play against the best. We have great respect for referees but I hope they understand that for 90 minutes, we can lose our heads a bit.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard said that 99.9 per cent of the time, managers conduct themselves properly but that key decisions going against his team could “throw you”.

“We have a responsibility, I understand that. There’s also a microscope put on managers in the modern day and we’re in highly pressurised jobs,” Lampard, whose side faced Newcastle United on Wednesday, told reporters. “The amount of pressure we come under and the decisions that go against you can throw you.”

Lampard also said he did not believe there was a link between the conduct of Premier League managers and referees being abused in recreational games.

“I don’t draw that line, but I understand the responsibility,” he said.