Football: Howe hits back at Klopp's jibe over Newcastle's 'ceiling'

LONDON - Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has rejected Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s assertion that the Saudi-owned Magpies have no limits on what they can spend.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City last Sunday, in which the Reds won 1-0, Klopp referenced the words of Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth saying there was “no ceiling” on the club’s potential.

The German said that Liverpool could not compete with City, Newcastle or Paris Saint-Germain with all three backed by oil-rich Gulf states in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar respectively.

In the year since the Saudi sovereign wealth fund bought an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, they have spent an estimated £220 million (S$354 million) on new players.

But Howe claimed that figure is not “extravagant” given the lavish spending of Premier League clubs.

“We have huge plans and want to go to places with huge ambitions,” said Howe ahead of Everton’s visit to St James’ Park on Wednesday.

“But the reality of what we are working towards and working with, there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week: Financial Fair Play, we’re still in a training ground that’s being renovated.

“We’re not living that life that is being discussed. We are living a very different reality. Our wage bill is very controlled. We’re trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way.

“Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions.”

Klopp is facing a Football Association charge for improper behaviour after he was sent off towards the end of Liverpool’s win over City for venting his anger towards the referee’s assistant.

And Howe said managers have a responsibility to act as role models in another thinly veiled jibe at Klopp.

Separately, the Englishman also confirmed that Newcastle striker Alexander Isak will not play again until after the Qatar World Cup Finals in November after suffering an injury setback.

The Swedish forward, signed in a deal reported to be worth up to £60 million from Real Sociedad in August, has made only three appearances because of a thigh injury. Isak will not miss any World Cup action as Sweden did not qualify for the global showpiece.

“We don’t think we will see him again before the World Cup. He has had a setback on his thigh,” Howe said.

“It’s very frustrating for him. As a new player coming to a new league and new club, you want to make an impact and he did in the first few games.” AFP, REUTERS