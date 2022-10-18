Football: Fifa chief, Indonesia president vow to improve safety after fatal stampede

JAKARTA - Fifa chief Gianni Infantino and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday agreed to re-evaluate safety measures at stadiums across the country, after more than 130 people were killed in a crowd stampede at a match earlier this month.

The head of world football’s governing body was in Jakarta to meet President Widodo after Indonesia and Fifa agreed to form a joint taskforce in the wake of the stadium tragedy, and as the Southeast Asian country prepares to host the Under-20 World Cup next year.

Infantino said the first priority in Indonesia would be to reform and transform the country’s football, and that football fans were owed safety and security.