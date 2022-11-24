Football: Fierce start in Qatar for Spain but countrymen not quite partying just yet

MADRID – The Spanish national football team had a ferocious start to its World Cup campaign in Qatar on Wednesday but more than 7,000 kilometres away in its capital city, Madrid, the Spaniards are only just warming up.

Spain thumped Costa Rica 7-0, in stunning fashion and while there was fiesta on the pitch, it was not quite the party in the heart of Madrid’s city centre.

Perhaps it was the fact that the match was taking place at 5pm local time in the middle of the week or this was just their Group E opener and the Costa Ricans were seen as easy prey. But the lack of buzz in the heart of the city was evident.

There was no sea of red and yellow, no horns, no big congregation of people apart from the snaking queues that had formed outside several stores and shopping malls with early sales ahead of Black Friday.

Miguel Angel, 55, a private hire driver in the city said most football fans would be giving the match a miss, especially since most in the capital normally head home from work past 6pm, an hour into the match.

The die-hard Atletico Madrid fan added: “Maybe in the next few matches, we will see more Spanish people go to bars to watch the game. But today, there is no excitement like normal in the previous World Cup or European Championships. It is very early in the tournament for us Spanish people.”

With 10 minutes to kickoff, several cafes and bars were still largely empty.

On the pitch, Spain made a quick start and by half-time, had ghosted into a 3-0 lead and in Madrid’s Sport Bar, two-storey watering hole, slowly started to fill. By the time the fourth goal came in the 54th minute, it was elbow room only with about 100 people cheering Spain on.

Diego Villalobos, 18, a Peruvian in Madrid for a holiday, said he had arrived an hour before the match but was surprised to find the bar mostly empty. He said: “I thought it was going to be really, really crowded. But people came in after the match has started and now you can see how crowded it is. At least I can go back with pictures to show my friends that I watched a Spain match with so many people here.”

A trio of 18-year-old Spanish fans, Lucia Ramos, Chatman Amrin and Ana Humanes were taking in the action. They were one of the few dressed for the occasion, with strokes of red and yellow painted on their faces and Spanish flags wrapped around their body.