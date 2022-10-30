Football: Early birds to pay $98 to catch World Cup action, a slight increase over 2018 prices

SINGAPORE - Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp on Sunday announced a three-way partnership to beam all 64 World Cup matches.

The announcement comes 21 days before the tournament’s kick-off on Nov 20 and brings an end to a drawn-out negotiation process that has stretched over a year.

Singtel and StarHub customers can subscribe to a World Cup package for an early bird price of $98 ($118 after the promotion period ends on Nov 6), which is a slight increase from the $94 ($112) that fans paid to watch football’s premier event four years ago.

StarHub consumer business group chief Johan Buse said: “Football is a universal language, and nothing shows this better than the World Cup which turns spectators into the most passionate fans.

“We are excited to take to the field once again with Singtel and Mediacorp, bringing the action-packed game directly to our customers, to keep them fully immersed at the heart of live football.”

Aside from the $98 package for just World Cup games, both pay-TV operators have introduced re-contract offers for existing customers.

StarHub is offering its subscribers a World Cup bundle at $52.40 a month on a two-year subscription, which will enable them to watch the World Cup as well as access a slate of other entertainment offerings which include Disney+.

Existing HomeHub+ customers who subscribe to the package can also top up an additional $45.11 monthly to enjoy 1Gbps fibre broadband, Netflix and a TV+ Pro box.

All of StarHub’s World Cup offerings will be available on its TV+ app, which will feature highlights, live statistics, and an interactive timeline allowing viewers to jump back to key match moments.

Singtel meanwhile is offering the World Cup as a “value-added bonus” for those who recontract for a two-year Singtel TV plan at $52.90 a month and above. This will also allow them to watch matches on the Singtel TV GO app.

Singtel customers who subscribe only to its $98 package can watch the games on their mobile devices as well on the CAST app. It added that its mobile offerings will be enhanced by “network slicing technology” which allows dedicated capacity for video streams through its 5G network.

Mediacorp will air nine games on free-to-air TV - the opener, five group matches, both semi-finals and the final - similar to four years ago, when its costs were managed by the Government. There is also an option for fans to purchase a similar $98 package which will enable them to watch all the matches on its meWATCH app.

For more details and to subscribe, visit www.starhub.com/fifaworldcup, www.singtel.com/worldcup or www.mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup.