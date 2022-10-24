Football: Battling Saints hold league leaders Arsenal to 1-1 draw

SOUTHAMPTON - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side created enough chances for a “different outcome” after the English Premier League leaders dropped points for just the second time this season, as Southampton came from behind to snatch a 1-1 home draw on Sunday.

The Gunners had 12 shots on goal compared to the Saints’ 10, although both sides registered three shots on target.

It was the first time since New Year’s Day – against Manchester City – that Arsenal had failed to win a league game in which they had scored first, ending an 18-match sequence.

Arteta told the BBC: “We had three or four good opportunities and should have scored more. We needed two or three goals, but only scored one.

“It’s disappointing. We created enough chances but couldn’t put the ball away . It’s a lesson.

“They put us under more pressure through direct play in the second half, and we were struggling.”

He also told Sky Sports his side deserved a “different outcome” after creating “the two biggest chances in the second half” but praised Southampton for their performance.

“We started well and we should have scored more, but we’re only human and it’s tricky,” said Arsenal defender Ben White, adding that the team were disappointed with their second-half showing.

“We were sloppy in possession, we didn’t win duels. It was the opposite to the first half.”

Arsenal went in front through Granit Xhaka’s first-half strike at St Mary’s.

But Stuart Armstrong levelled after the interval as Arsenal paid the price for failing to convert several chances to increase their advantage.

The end of Arsenal’s eight-game winning run in all competitions leaves them only two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with both having played 11 games.

While Arteta will be frustrated that Arsenal squandered the lead given to them by Swiss midfielder Xhaka, it is a tribute to his team’s unexpected rise this season that failing to take maximum points ranks as a disappointment.