Football: Albirex end season with 1-1 Geylang draw; Tanaka misses out on Golden Boot

SINGAPORE – Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata wrapped up the season with a tightly contested 1-1 draw with Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub on Friday to finish their campaign two points ahead of second-placed Lion City Sailors.

While the White Swans’ top scorer Kodai Tanaka bagged yet another goal to bring his total tally to 33, it was not enough as he narrowly missed out on the golden boot, which went to Tampines Rovers’ Boris Kopitovic (35).

Despite Albirex being a bigger threat in front of goal on Friday, it was Geylang who took the lead through Sime Zuzul’s spot-kick in the 64th minute.

The Eagles were awarded a penalty after Albirex defender Shogo Toyomura brought down Vincent Bezecourt in the box. Zuzul stepped up and coolly placed the ball into the bottom right corner.

After several near misses throughout the game, Tanaka’s persistence finally paid off as he drew Albirex level in the 74th minute.

Masahiro Sugita exchanged a neat one-two with Kan Kobayashi before floating the ball into Tanaka’s path for the forward to head in and make it 1-1.

Going into Friday’s game, Tanaka had trailed Kopitovic by three goals in the race for the golden boot, which had been a tightly contested one with the duo tied at 31 goals a fortnight ago.

But Kopitovic’s back-to-back braces in the Stags’ final two games - 5-3 and 4-3 victories over Albirex and Tanjong Pagar respectively - ultimately proved decisive.

Tanaka nevertheless, will take comfort for his pivotal role in helping Albirex capture the 2022 SPL title, which they clinched on Oct 7 following a 4-2 win over defending champions Sailors.