‘Foolish’ for England to think of World Cup quarters before Samoa

LE TOUQUET – England may have already clinched a Rugby World Cup quarter-final spot but defence coach Kevin Sinfield is refusing to look further than Saturday’s final Pool D game with Samoa.

With three wins from three, England top the group on 14 points ahead of their trip to Lille this weekend having beaten Argentina, Japan and Chile.

The 2003 World Cup winners are expected to face Fiji or Wales in the knockout stage on the weekend of Oct 14-15 in Marseille. Those two sides from Pool C also play over the coming days.

Sinfield insisted, however, that the team’s focus is “only about Saturday and Samoa”.

“We’ll worry about what is to come Saturday evening when our game is over,” he added.

“There’s still a bit that we have to wait for in that group so it would be foolish for us to spend our whole time on that when we don’t quite know (who we will face).”

Despite struggling to fire in attack, England’s defence has been very promising during the tournament.

They have conceded one try and just 22 points, the fewest of all 20 teams in the competition so far.

“We try to make it important,” former England rugby league international Sinfield said of playing without the ball.

“Typically the best defensive team of any competition wins the competition or league or Cup. We all understand that.”

Flanker Tom Curry is set to return from a ban to face the Pacific Islanders in northern France after being sent off early into England’s opening World Cup game against Argentina.

“I talked him up a bit too much last time and we ended up with two minutes from him, I’m not going to spend as much time on him today,” Sinfield joked.

“He’s a world-class player. We hope to see him for a bit longer this week. With the way he goes around his business, how hard he trains, it’s great to have him available.”

Another selection dilemma for Sinfield and his head coach Steve Borthwick, who will name their side on Thursday, will be at fly-half.

Captain Owen Farrell returned from a ban of his own in the victory over Chile after George Ford and his goal-kicking steered England past Argentina and Japan.