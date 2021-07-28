Food delivery services are a Games lifesaver

At overseas assignments, one thing that keeps me going and the story ideas flowing is food, preferably good grub.

At the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup in Hanoi, there was a lovely wonton noodle stall by the West Lake where I could sit on a plastic stool and watch people play tien len, a local card game.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, there was shashlik and borscht but also other delightful Central Asian food.

You get the drift.

Ahead of Tokyo 2020, I was horrified to discover that journalists would be banned from eating in restaurants and that I would be in the land of sushi and sashimi but eating pre-ordered bento sets. Grudgingly, I brought mee goreng cup noodles, instant laksa noodles and a bottle of garlic chilli.

Thank goodness for UberEats.

The media are allowed to eat only at Games venues, but the food sold in the various media centres is largely uninspiring. The freebies are limited - I survived Sunday at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Poifull jelly beans. Those at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium were luckier - they had peanut butter or strawberry cream sandwiches and bananas.

While the Lawson at our hotel is useful and the range of food on offer is wide, there is only so much onigiri and yakitori, bread and ice cream one can eat from a convenience store.

I was the first in our team to try out the UberEats app, and I have to admit I went a bit crazy.

Sushi is a must. I'm no food critic but the uni (sea urchin) and salmon I ordered were so fresh, they tasted freshly harvested from the sea. Even the cucumber and pickled ginger tasted sweet.

The beef and unagi (eel) rice bowls are affordable, filling and delicious, while the ramen is springy and its broth rich.

Feeling adventurous last Saturday, I ordered the first thing that appeared on the app on my way back to the hotel. It was a perfect handoff as Ryota arrived on his bike just as I alighted from the bus, and I was momentarily transported home when I tucked into the butter chicken and cheese naan.

Don't judge me, but I also tried the KFC here and... Singapore's is better. The wafu chicken cutlet burger and its tangy BBQ sauce did not really work for me, and the fried chicken was too greasy.

Unfortunately, the UberEats menu offers no chance of sampling more exotic Japanese delicacies like shirako (cod sperm), fugu (pufferfish) and basashi (raw horse meat). Perhaps next time...

On my travels, food is an opportunity for me to interact with locals and one drawback of food delivery is how it eliminates much of the human interaction at an eatery. But to be in Japan in the midst of a pandemic is a privilege, the rules are there to keep us safe from Covid and I have no complaints.

Still, one tricky situation remains. I have learnt that with Tokyo in a state of emergency, I need to be as fast and organised as any athlete here. Many restaurants close at 8pm and options are limited later at night - when most of the Olympic events end. There were times the eatery had closed while I was still trying to decide what to order via the app.

The bonus? Delivery charges of about 300 yen ($3.70) are waived for a month.

Any senpai with good recommendations, feel free to drop them into my DM (@stdavidlee).

After seeing the pictures of my meals on Instagram, my colleagues here are finally convinced to try them, so excuse me while I try to help Rohit move on from that "interesting" Caesar salad.