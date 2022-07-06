Follow Sergeant Pepper again

RACE 1 (1,650M )

12 Garlic Hero is within touching distance of a first win. He closed off well last time. With even luck, he rates as the one to beat. The light weight suits. 2 Good Beauty has dropped to Class 5. He would not know himself in this grade, even if he is getting on in age. 1 Tailor Made mixes his form but is not without a chance despite the big weight. 3 U W Brother caught the eye last time. Expect improvement.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

5 Sun Of Makfi can do no wrong at present. He is incredibly consistent. Another clean run has him favoured, especially if the cards fall his way. 1 Kowloon Great closed in well last start. He is a threat in this grade and pairs favourably with Zac Purton. 2 Vincy is a threat at times and is expected to improve in this grade, just as he did last start. 4 Pakistan Friend can mix his form but does have the ability. Chances are he will roll forward to try and pinch this one.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

6 Flash Famous has tumbled down the handicap and he is a huge chance off his current figure. He has drawn well and, from Gate 3, should get the saloon passage throughout under Blake Shinn. 1 Go For Tea is closing in on his first win. He has a bit of a class edge and his pairing with Purton bears close watching. 9 Noble Man, who slots in light, is closing in on an overdue win. He has found his mark and should be a threat for Alexis Badel. 5 Boys Party can figure with a bit of luck.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

2 Sergeant Pepper is chasing back-to-back wins. He has found his groove under trainer Me Tsui. Expect he uses Gate 2 to his advantage and can be hard to catch. 4 Fabulous Eight is racing with plenty of merit. He should get a few favours from the draw. 3 Double Six Pop makes the stable swop. Joao Moreira's booking bears close watching.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 Island Surprise is on the cusp of his first win in Hong Kong. He is ever so close and a repeat of his recent efforts should see him go very close. The light weight and Badel's retention suit. 3 Harmony N Home has drawn well and should get every chance, especially in this grade. 1 Triple Triple loves the Valley and just needs to offset the wide gate for his opportunity. 10 Touch Faith has Purton aboard. He commands respect stepping away from Gate 2.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 Hardly Swears has tumbled down the handicap and just needs to offset the wide draw to make a run at this group. The strong booking of Vincent Ho holds him in good stead. He gets a very good chance to nail an overdue win. 8 Double Show mixes his form. He should get every opportunity from the inside draw. 7 Compassion Super should hit the front and take plenty of running down. 2 Leslie just needs to offset the wide gate.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

4 Big Two is the obvious choice. Although he has yet to win all season, he gets his opportunity, especially from Gate 1. 2 Ice Legend is doing well and has shown versatility on turf and dirt. He will get every chance. 8 Sunny Delight has claims. A first win is very close, especially if a few favours fall his way. 5 Ever Force is racing with plenty of merit this term. He is consistent and has a competitive rating.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 Rising From Ashes chases back-to-back wins. He won with authority last start. Any improvement holds him in very good stead. Moreira sticks aboard and this is his race to lose. 8 Wind N Grass should be a decent price and steps away from a dangerous mark. He can bounce to form at any minute in this grade and this race looks ideal. 1 The Runner is stepping down to Class 3. Racing well, he just needs to contend with a big weight. 3 Armour Eagle, a course-and-distance winner five starts back, looks next best.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

2 Handsome Bo Bo has been sparingly raced this season. Still, he has done incredibly well across his career. Drawn to get the dream run, he is worth an each-way chance. 1 Stoltz is a serious talent on the rise. He might come undone from the wide gate but does have more than enough speed and ability to overpower this group. 8 Classic Unicorn's best holds him in good stead. Expect he rolls forward and runs them along. 9 Rock Ya Heart is next best.