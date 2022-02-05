Follow Righteous Doctrine

RACE 1 (1,650M )

3 Dr Winning is racing well. He will find himself in the right spot from Gate 1, which should give him every chance in the finish.

2 Viva Hunter has a powerful finish on his day. He is a two-time winner in this grade already this season. He warrants respect with the booking of Zac Purton.

6 Shiny One is returning to the turf. He is a blow-out chance off the back of a solid effort two starts ago over this course and distance.

5 Charge On is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M )

10 Seizing The Moment is on the steady improve. He is favoured by a handy pull in the weights off the back of a strong last-start third.

4 Storm Warnings is second-up for David Hall. He did well on resuming and is expected to show further improvement.

1 Decisive Twelve mixes his form but has a stack of ability on his day.

6 Faulds did well on debut. He pairs with Alexis Badel and, if he shows any sign of his pre-import form, he is in with a chance.

RACE 3 (1,650M )

3 Smiling City mixes his form but has won close to this mark. He can improve and should not be discounted, especially following a short stint at Conghua.

2 Rainbow Light is returning first-up following a solid debut season. He moved well in a trial and appears wound-up to win on resumption.

10 Faithful Trinity should find the front and roll along. He will look the winner at some stage.

5 Viva Popcorn is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in form and looks well rated for Purton.

RACE 4 (1,000M )

7 Gorgeous Vitality showed plenty in his trials before his debut run two starts ago. He looks like a sharp youngster who should relish getting around a bend. Expect improvement with the strong booking of Vincent Ho.

3 Lightning Storm scored nicely on debut before being overrun for fourth last time. He has drawn well.

4 Excellent Peers is on the steady improve. He is closing in on his first Hong Kong victory.

1 Ka Ying Spirit should find the front. He can string them along for Karis Teetan.

RACE 5 (1,200M )

7 Sight Hero has been knocking on the door. The one-time winner is holding his condition. Gate 3 gives him a winning chance.

5 Noble Desire has claims, especially over this course and distance.

4 Fiery Diamond has been impressive from three starts in Hong Kong. He finished second twice. He needs only to offset Gate 12 to be competitive.

11 Happy Gathering is slotting in light. He is consistent enough to warrant consideration.

RACE 6 (1,200M )

1 Awesome Treasure should find the front and try to run away with this. He is a talent who is favoured from Gate 2 against this bunch.

8 Bingo Bingo has his fair share of ability. He turned his form around last start, coming through a very strong race that holds him in good stead.

2 Packing Award is returning second-up following a solid debut. He should improve again as his rise looks far from over.

3 Savvy Delight has claims. He should get the last stride on them from the good gate.

RACE 7 (1,200M )

8 Harmony N Home has been competitive off this mark before. He has drawn well and, with even luck, he rates as the one to beat.

4 Toronado Phantom is racing well. He takes a bit to get going on the turn but his best should see him test this group.

9 Star Brite is coming to hand. He has the ability. It is just a matter of time before he puts it all together.

6 Prance Dragon is chasing a third win from his last four starts. He will be in the right spot throughout.

RACE 8 (1,000M )

12 Nervous Witness is a supreme talent who appears in excellent order off the back of a strong winning trial at Happy Valley. He can translate that form to the races with no weight on his back.

4 We The South should be able to camp in the right spot on the rails. He will be in the finish.

1 Voyage Warrior has the class edge. He needs just to offset the big weight.

11 Sparkling Dragon should benefit from a fast tempo.

RACE 9 (1,650M )

5 Presence has taken time but he has finally come to hand. He turned in a super performance last start, despite being squeezed for room over the concluding stages. Gate 3 suits and he is ready to win in Hong Kong.

3 Maldives is consistent, with four placings from his last five runs. He will be thereabouts again.

11 Zone D is stepping out for the in-form John Size, who collected a treble on Sunday. He is favoured from Gate 1.

1 Soulmate makes his own luck. He will look the winner at some stage.

RACE 10 (1,800M )

12 Righteous Doctrine is getting down to a very dangerous mark. With the right run under these conditions, he is the one to beat.

7 Storm Legend is better than this record suggests. This trip looks right up his alley.

3 Savvy Kingman loves Happy Valley. He pairs favourably with Purton in his bid to maintain his sparkling consistency.

6 Meaningful Star has drawn well and has found sharp form. He has claims.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club