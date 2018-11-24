Follow easy go easy win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

6 Excel Delight, a newcomer, has trialled well for his debut.

2 Multimillion's experience should bring him on for this.

3 Besta Luck also trialled well for his debut.

4 Bumble Baby appears to be coming right after a year-long spell.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

1 Dashing Dart is one from one in Class 5. He should get his chance to score his third win at start 23.

4 Sports Master is making a habit of running second. A win is only a matter of time.

13 Scarborough Fair has got no weigh and he can finish somewhere around the mark.

11 Sincere Horse is a sneaky hope with blinkers on.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 Not Listenin'tome is a three-time winner at this course and distance, including twice at Group 3 level. This is only the second time he has dropped down to Class 2 company.

6 Bravo Watchman should be suited back to the 1,000m in this event. He has no weight.

4 Baltic Whisper can also run well back to the straight.

3 Wishful Thinker will be flying late.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

2 Amazing Agility gets down to Class 4 for the first time and it's not the most competitive race.

4 Full Of Chances gets his chance back to the mile.

9 Romantic Chef has run well in two of his three starts. He's been crying out for 1,600m.

10 Ever Laugh should get plenty of favours in the run.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 Friends Of Nanjing's first run back in Class 4 was solid and the 1,400m should suit him.

4 Follow Me has run well in both starts over 1,400m. Ready to win.

7 Empire Star has run so many good races over the Sha Tin 1,400m and deserves every chance.

13 Golden Four is not without a hope.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

10 Happy Force has improved at each of his four starts. He gets blinkers on and deserves this spot.

11 Majestic Endeavour is yet to place from 13 starts but it's only a matter of time though. Good draw.

5 High Rev is likely to be well-supported after a recent good debut effort and will have blinkers.

1 Cordyceps also gets the blinkers and is not without claims.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

13 Good Standing finally gets up to 1,600m and gate 3 a positive.

3 Rattan won the Panasonic Cup impressively two weeks ago. He's continued to progress nicely.

4 Rise High is more suitable in this company at this stage.

11 Northern Superstar debuts as the highest-rated import of the last decade. He was a two-time Group 1 winner in South Africa.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 Speedy King should press forward and there's no reason he can't be in the mix at the finish.

3 Kasi Farasi will take improvement and looks a chance.

7 King Opie has won two of his three starts this season. It remains to be seen how high he can go.

2 Raging Blitzkrieg rarely runs a bad race. He's a place hope.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

5 Super Giant can settle further forward and the step-up to a mile suits.

2 Harmony Hero drops back in class and is a chance again.

14 Pakistan Friend has no weight and should figure.

9 Arcada is a place chance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Easy Go Easy Win looks well-placed in this 95-75 handicap. He should be hard to beat with luck.

8 Mr Genuine is looking ready to produce a big-figure surprise.

14 Sacred Ibis has no weight and is a chance.

5 World Record is consistent and can't be overlooked.

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 9 Sekushi Girl ($18-$7)

2nd 10 Arikara ($12)

3rd 4 Neverletugo ($15)

4th 3 Arctic Siren

Forecast $59

Place Forecast (9-10) $15, (4-9) $10, (4-10) $34

Tierce $606

Trio $87

Quartet No winner ($1,296 carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 1 Countess Cantabria

RACE 2

1st 4 What Else ($19-$8)

2nd 1 Samurai Dragon ($7)

3rd 8 Mischievous Green ($7)

4th 2 The Donegal Man

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (4-8) $6, (1-8) $14

Tierce $90

Trio $21

Quartet $437

Scratching: 6 Generous Guy

RACE 3

1st 7 Beautiful Beat ($28-$8)

2nd 1 Believethisbeauty ($6)

3rd 6 Tsitsikamma Star ($35)

4th 3 Storyfields

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (6-7) $66, (1-6) $30

Tierce $462

Trio $147

Quartet No winner ($250 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Abbeleigh

RACE 4

1st 5 Data Link ($48-$20)

2nd 6 Strong 'N Brave ($10)

3rd 1 Tubular Bell ($24)

4th 3 Mahir

Forecast $67

Place Forecast (5-6) $27, (1-5) $81, (1-6) $48

Tierce No winner ($2,747 carried forward)

Trio $439

Quartet No winner ($442 carried forward)

Results of Races 5 to 7 were not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.