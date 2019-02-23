Follow Chung Wah spirit

RACE 1 (1,400M)

11 Sunny Orient remains winless from 28 Hong Kong starts. It looks like he may get a race run to suit here and, if so, he will be flying home late. 9 Victor Emperor has run well enough at his last two starts. He's far from reliable - none of these horses are - but he can get into the finish with the right run. 6 Never Better has switched back to Sha Tin at his last three runs after spending most of his career at Happy Valley. He's actually managed to get into the placings at two of those efforts, both at this course and distance. 1 Bingo Hero drops to Class 5 for the first time. He can't be overlooked.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

3 Superich, who disappointed in the Hong Kong Classic Mile, strikes a suitable race and gets his best chance to score again. 2 Victory Boys is better suited over 1800m, even if he is a four-time winner at a mile. He simply had no luck last time out at Happy Valley and, fresh, he's a player. 4 Time To Celebrate has improved with every run this season and looks primed now to produce his best this term. 6 Epic can emerge as a late Hong Kong Derby contender with a big effort.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

12 Voyage Star gets a good draw for the first time. He should bounce into a nice position from the inside gate and is the one to beat. 11 Dor Dor, like most John Size trainees, has improved with racing. He should take another step forward. 1 Diamond Dragon drops to Class 4 for the first time. He has a big sprint on him on his day and could easily get over the top of them. 13 Red Horse is racing well and deserves respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

3 Chairman Lo ran well in his first two starts before disappointing last time out. However, now might be the time to jump on him in this spot. 7 Circuit Three ran well enough on debut. He should be better over 1,400m and can put himself into the picture, despite the wide gate. 5 Beauty Energy had excuses last time out. He had been racing well before that and he can figure. 1 Planet Star must be included back to 1,400m.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 Chung Wah Spirit drops into Class 4 for the first time. He should be hard to beat in this grade. 11 Deal Maker steps up to the extended mile for the first time on this surface. He is bred to enjoy the longer trip. 4 Remarkable is always a player in races over this course and distance. He should enjoy a good run in transit and can finish around the mark. 2 Viva Council should push forward from a wide gate and can stick on for some minor money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

1 Sunny Power has been struggling through a string of wide gates recently. He is now drawn well and, if the race plays out as it appears on paper, he should get every chance. 3 I Do has performed well in his three starts. He's the main danger with Zac Purton sticking solid. 5 Family Leader didn't have the best of runs last time out. He should have a soft trip and the return to 1,600m should suit. 12 Dashing Dart returns to Class 4, having run well without winning down in grade. He's a place hope.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

12 Refined Treasure makes his first foray into Class 2. He has raced only once since May, finishing second to Speedy King in December. With no weight, he looks to have enough talent to figure. 8 Sea Jade finished a long last first-up at Happy Valley in what was his first run in a year. He has not shown his best over this course and distance, but can perform strongly at odds. 5 I Am Power has won two of his four Hong Kong starts, both down the straight. He is still untapped and can progress. 7 California Archer was a handy track-and-trip winner last month. He has run poorly since, but a return to the Sha Tin 1,000m could see him bounce back.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

2 Tianchi Monster has won two of his last three starts, including a nice win last December over the course and distance. He has to shoulder plenty of weight, but should enjoy every chance from gate 1. 1 Grand Chancellor returns to Class 3. He finished second to Tianchi Monster over this track and trip three starts ago and does meet him 20 pounds (9kg) better for a two-length defeat. He's a danger. 3 Classic Beauty is improving with every run. It won't take much more for him to figure. 6 Rule Thee has a horror gate, but he'll be finding the line late.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 Full Of Beauty has won all three of his starts over the Sha Tin 1,200m. He has plenty of promise and, even though he's risen in the ratings rapidly, he looks capable of handling this step-up to the top of Class 3. 9 Honest Way ran well behind Full Of Beauty last time out. He gets an eight-pound swing on the likely favourite and looms as the likely quinella horse again. 4 Diamond King steps out for the first time in two months. He performs fresh and is likely to be somewhere around the mark. 8 Endearing is next best.

RACE 10 (1,650M)

2 Glorious Artist remains the track-record holder over the Sha Tin 1,800m on the dirt. He is a winner over this course and distance, though, and returning to this grade should give him every chance. 7 Volpino ran well at his first course-and-distance outing last start, just falling short to Imperial Concorde. If he gets a similar set-up, he'll be flashing home again. 11 Last Kingdom is a frustrating horse to follow, but there's no doubt he's better than his rating of 67 suggests. 13 Kiram is a lightweight hope.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club