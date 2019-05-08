Folau guilty of code of conduct breach: Panel

SYDNEY • Homophobic comments by Israel Folau amounted to a "high-level" breach of Rugby Australia's (RA) code of conduct, a tribunal ruled yesterday, leaving the Wallabies star's glittering career hanging in the balance.

The devout Christian went to the hearing to challenge Rugby Australia's intention to sack him from his lucrative four-year deal after he posted on social media that "hell awaits" gay people and others he says are sinners.

It declared his actions a "high-level" breach, the only level that allows termination of a contract, and the three-person panel agreed after three days of legal wrangling.

A decision on his punishment has yet to be made, but it could range from the unlikely scenarios of allowing him to return to training and playing with the NSW Waratahs, firing him, or issuing fines or suspensions.

No timescale was given, but legal experts have warned that whatever happens, an appeal is likely, potentially followed by a drawn-out court battle.

Yesterday, Waratahs chairman Roger Davis called for a "common-sense" settlement, saying it was important to bring the matter to a close and prevent more negative headlines in the future.

Over the weekend, Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper said an A$1 million (S$960,000) offer was made to Folau in a bid to avoid the tribunal, although Rugby Australia has denied the report.

Folau escaped without sanction for a similar tirade last year and Rugby Australia has made clear it now wants him out of the game.

His legal team reportedly argued that the governing body did not include a social media clause in the contract, and said his posts were quoting sentiments from the Bible.

Folau's trial has also triggered a wider debate in Australia about freedom of speech and the power of employers to control their employees away from the workplace.

Several Pacific Island-origin players have supported him, but others, including those within the Wallabies camp, have been critical.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS