Folau booed and beaten as Barbarians win at Twickenham

LONDON - Israel Folau was jeered by sections of the crowd as a Barbarians side coached by Eddie Jones beat a World XV 48-42 at Twickenham on Sunday.

Folau, an outspoken Christian, who won 73 caps for the Wallabies, was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 after a social media post warning “hell awaits” gay people.

The talented back, 34, has since switched allegiance to Tonga and is set to play at the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

Folau scored one try for the World XV and created another with a dynamic run from deep but his every involvement in the non-cap game was met with boos from small pockets of supporters.

Earlier this week, World XV coach Steve Hansen defended Folau’s selection by saying he was a “very good rugby player”, adding: “My job is to pick the best team I can pick and that’s what I’ve done.”

England’s governing Rugby Football Union responded to Folau’s inclusion by flying a gay pride flag at Twickenham in a show of support for the LGBTQ community and there were several rainbow flags evident in the 32,597 crowd.

World XV backs Charles Piutau, Semi Radradra and Sbu Nkosi all took their chance to shine for the invitational side but it was Barbarians playmakers Quade Cooper and Gareth Anscombe who had the decisive influence.

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones, who announced his retirement from international rugby 10 days ago, led the Barbarians and while he completed the game he was off-target with two late conversions.

The Barbarians’ win meant Jones, now in charge of his native Australia for a second time, enjoyed a successful return to Twickenham in his first appearance at the ground since being sacked by England in December. AFP