Focused Tsitsipas produces divine Greek theatre

If you wish to discuss the science of destruction, Mike Tyson is the expert. Some years ago in a chat with Sugar Ray Leonard, the heavyweight spoke excitedly about how to "throw two punches that sound like one". You know, he asks, "how magnificent your speed has to be to do that?"

In tennis no one had a sharper one-two punch than Roger Federer but, on Wednesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas produced his own damaging one-two combination against Jannik Sinner. First punch the serve, second the forehand. The first at an average of 199kmh, the second like a right hook. "I saw the opportunity," said the Greek "and I went for it with my forehand."