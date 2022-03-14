'Focused and consistent' Dolphins cruise to NSL title

When the Deloitte Netball Super League (NSL) 2022 restarted, Blaze Dolphins coach Wang Jing Qing had no idea what to expect as her players had to overcome ring rust after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

But what she did not see coming was the dominant performance that would see them crowned champions without dropping a game. The Dolphins beat defending champions Sneakers Stingrays 59-40 in the NSL final yesterday to claim their fourth title.

Wang, 47, credited her charges for staying motivated during the past two years and working as a team. She said: "It's not easy coming back after two years. I'm glad we managed to stay focused and consistent all the way to the final. I didn't expect to go unbeaten.

"The team were good in a sense that they could follow our game plan but they could also sort themselves out and adapt to situations on court."

Despite the Dolphins' strong start to the season with a 58-37 victory over the Stingrays, defender Jamie Lim felt the team did not gel well. The 21-year-old said: "The coaches then told us how to improve ourselves individually and as a team... Today's game was the best we've had working together as a team."

In the final at Our Tampines Hub, the Dolphins blazed to a 11-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Lim and fellow defender Yew Shu Ning made several key interceptions while goal shooter Lee Pei Shan kept her cool under pressure from Stingrays goalkeeper Reena Divya Manogaran to convert 47 of 54 attempts.

Stingrays vice-captain Toh Kai Wei paid tribute to her teammates' fighting spirit, saying: "I'm very happy with how they performed today, they went for every loose ball and it was a good fight."

Fier Orcas, making their return to the NSL after four years, finished third by beating Mission Mannas 58-47 in the play-off.

The national squads were also announced on Sunday, with three newcomers - Goh Wei Ping, Norah Paul Gabriel and Amandeep Kaur - picked for the Opens squad.

Norah, 17, a Nanyang Polytechnic sport and wellness management student, said: "I have so much more to improve and I want to challenge myself to be better."

Her first order of business will be as a training partner during an upcoming trip to Sydney, where 14 players have been selected for the inaugural PacificAus Sports Netball Series from March 21 to 26 with teams from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga. It will be the squad's first international matches since the pandemic.

Toh, 25, will also be stepping up as the co-captain for the series alongside Khor Ting Fang in the absence of stalwarts Charmaine Soh and Aqilah Andin, both of whom have been included in the 2022 squad but are out of action as they are pregnant.

Toh, a business executive, said they will use the trip to "fine-tune certain things like communication and teamwork" ahead of bigger events like the Asian Netball Championship in September.

They will be boosted by the return of midfielder Kimberly Lim, who is the squad's most capped player internationally (91) after Soh (122) and is on the comeback after rupturing her left Achilles tendon during the 2019 Nations Cup.